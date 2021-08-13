Health experts look ahead to cold and flu season, want people to take precautions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As we near a year and a half since the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida, doctors are urging people to fight pandemic fatigue, even if they’re fully vaccinated.

Experts say we need to go back to the basics like we did at the beginning of the pandemic.

They stress doing things like:



Avoid crowded spaces, especially indoors

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Wear a mask

“Everybody is going back to school, they’re going to be around a lot more kids again. Fall is coming, flu season is coming,” said Dr. Nicolette Mathey, Pharmacist and Owner of Palm Harbor Pharmacy.

Researchers say last flu season was almost non-existent and while the flu is often unpredictable, some believe this flu season could come back with a vengeance.

Health experts are encouraging people to really take care of themselves right now and try to be as safe as possible to avoid getting sick.

“I would just still take your vitamins, still take your zinc, your vitamin D, still hydrate really well, make sure you’re getting enough rest so that you can go into this cold and flu season and maybe a COVID ramp-up season with as much immune protection as you can and as much wellness as you can going into this to keep yourself safe,” said Mathey.