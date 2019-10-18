Ordinary people doing extraordinary things...acts of kindness and courage that amaze and inspire us. They are Tampa Bay Game-Changers!

Join us at WFTS and Avalon Park Wesley Chapel to celebrate these men, women and children who are creating positive change right here in the Bay area. They remind us about good things happening and they are willing to do the things, big or small, to make a difference.

If you want to nominate someone as a Tampa Bay Game Changer, send an email to Sean Daly at sean.daly@wfts.com.