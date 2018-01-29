This flu season is now the worst in nearly a decade

We're in the worst flu season since 2009, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In fact, health officials say they haven't see the flu this bad since the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic

More troubling, experts say, it's still getting worse.

The Centers for Disease Control says more people are reporting flu symptoms and ending up in the hospital because of them.

It says flu activity has been high and constant across the country for the last few weeks and say that rarely happens.

Experts say the numbers could be so high because kids have been going back to school and spreading germs.

This comes as Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater is expected to reopen Monday morning after closing last week because of the flu.

The school reported that more than a hundred students and staff called out sick last week.

The school was scrubbed down and sanitized for hours on Friday, school leaders said.

As flu symptoms continue to spread, some Florida doctors are reporting shortages of Tamiflu in some pharmacies.

However, doctors say Tamiflu is not an end all cure for the flu.

"It's really not a miracle drug," said Dr. Christopher Muenchen with Wellington Regional Medical Center in Florida. "It can shorten the duration of the flu symptoms by about a day or so."

Muenchen also says Tamiflu isn't necessarily for everyone.



"To just give it away to everybody including family members because they're concerned that they may get the flu is probably not a good use of the medication," Munchen said.