7-year-old dies after testing positive for flu, strep throat

HURT, VA — A seven-year-old boy has died just one day after testing positive for both the flu and strep throat.
WWBT reports that Kevin Baynes Jr. was sent home from school on Friday after throwing up and falling asleep in class.
RELATED: This flu season is now the worst in nearly a decade12-year-old boy dies from flu in Florida, family saysWoman, 37, dies just three days after being diagnosed with the fluFlorida agencies asked to take action to fight deadly flu epidemic
He reportedly was taken to the ER Saturday morning where doctors gave him a couple of prescriptions.
The boy's father told WWBT he slept through much of Saturday, but he could not hold down food or water. The next morning, the boy was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
A gofundme was established by the boy's cousin to help cover the funeral cost.