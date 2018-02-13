6-year-old kindergarten student dies, health officials confirm she had the flu

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey — A 6-year-old girl who died Monday is confirmed to have had the flu, health department officials said.

According to our affiliate WABC, Nevaeh Hernandez of North Bergen, NJ is the second pediatric death from the flu this season in the state.

Hernandez was a student at Lincoln Elementary School and passed away Monday.

The district superintendent released the following statement:

"Today is a sad day in the North Bergen School District as we have lost one of our own. I would like to express on behalf of the entire North Bergen School District our deepest sympathies for the family of our student, our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time."

Letters reportedly went out to families at the school informing them of the death, and Superintendent Dr. George Solter encourages parents not to send their kids to school if they are suffering from flu-like symptoms.

The CDC is now reporting this to be the worst influenza season in 15 years.