LIST: Hurricane Milton school closures

Ahead of Hurricane Milton, Tampa Bay area officials announced that schools would be closing due to growing concerns about the storm.
Below is the most up-to-date information about school closures.
Citrus County
- All schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- All after-school extracurricular activities canceled Tuesday and Wednesday
DeSoto County
- All schools will be closed Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10.
Hardee County
- All schools will be closed Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10.
Hernando County
- All Hernando schools will be closed Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9.
- All before and after-school care services will be suspended and all after-school and athletics events are canceled.
Highlands County
- Highlands County Schools leaders plan to announce school closure information on Monday afternoon.
Hillsborough County
- All public schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9.
- All sports and school activities scheduled for those dates are canceled.
Manatee County
- Manatee County schools will be closed Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9.
- All activities, including athletics, are canceled through Wednesday.
Pasco County
- All public schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9.
- All sports and school activities scheduled for those dates are canceled.
Pinellas County
- All public schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9.
- All sports and school activities scheduled for those dates are canceled.
Polk County
- All Polk County schools will be closed Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10.
Sarasota County
- All traditional Sarasota County public schools will be closed from Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9.
Private Schools
- Diocese of St. Petersburg to Close Catholic Schools and Early Childhood Centers Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9.
- This encompasses Catholic schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus Counties.
Colleges and Universities
- St. Petersburg College will be closed on Monday, October 7 through Thursday, October 10.
- The University of South Florida (USF) will be closed on Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9. All students in residence halls are encouraged to leave the area if they have the option to do so safely.
- The University of Tampa will close to all activities, events, non-essential operations, and classes from Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9.
- Florida Polytechnic University is closing its campus starting at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7 through Thursday, October 10.
- Polk State College and its collegiate high school offices will be closed Tuesday, October 8, through Thursday, October 10. Remote classes may be continued to be held on Tuesday, October 8.
- Saint Leo University is closing its University Campus, Tampa Education Center and Center for Adult Learning campuses for students from Monday, October 7 through Thursday, October 10.
- Pasco-Hernando State College operations will be remote on Monday, October 7. All in-person classes will be held remotely. PHSC will be closed Tuesday, October 8 through Wednesday, October 9th.
- Eckerd College, which went to virtual classes following Hurricane Helene, is canceling all academic instruction beginning Monday, October 7.