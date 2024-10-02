Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | October 4-6

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (10/4)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the country artist perform live with special guests Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch Bob Marley's sons, Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian, perform live in Tampa.

Things to do this Saturday (10/5)

When: 9 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-nominated artist perform live in Tampa.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate WSLR+Fogartyville's 20th anniversary with food trucks, cake and tours of the radio station.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 6111 N Central Ave, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Bring the whole family to enjoy a showing of the Halloween classic, "The Great Pumpkin."

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: This family-friendly event will have live music, food trucks and vendors.

Things to do this Sunday (10/6)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2501 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Find vendors offering farm-fresh fruit, multicultural cuisine, handcrafted goods and more.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 2 p.m. on Friday

Where: 4800 N US Highway 301, Tampa

Cost: $35-$75

Info: This event will have live entertainment and meet-and-greets with celebrity guests from popular horror films.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 1 Central Avenue, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Shop an array of jewelry, pottery and more, all from local vendors and artists.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 4 p.m.

Where: 1227 12th Street West, Bradenton

Cost: Free

Info: Find fine art, folk art, crystals, candles and more at this market.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Discover hay rides, corn mazes and more at this Fall-themed festival.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: 8098 66th Street N, Pinellas Park

Cost: $10

Info: Enjoy traditional German food, beverages, dances, and entertainment.