Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | October 4-6

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (10/4)
Morgan Wallen at Raymond James Stadium
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Cost:
Info: Watch the country artist perform live with special guests Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.
The Marley Brothers at the Florida State Fairgrounds
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost:
Info: Watch Bob Marley's sons, Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian, perform live in Tampa.
Things to do this Saturday (10/5)
Nicki Minaj at Amalie Arena
When: 9 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost:
Info: Watch the Grammy-nominated artist perform live in Tampa.
Many Voices One Community
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate WSLR+Fogartyville's 20th anniversary with food trucks, cake and tours of the radio station.
"The Great Pumpkin" at the Seminole Heights Pumpkin Patch
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 6111 N Central Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the whole family to enjoy a showing of the Halloween classic, "The Great Pumpkin."
Fall Fest
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This family-friendly event will have live music, food trucks and vendors.
Things to do this Sunday (10/6)
Sunday Market St. Pete
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2501 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find vendors offering farm-fresh fruit, multicultural cuisine, handcrafted goods and more.
Multiday events
Spookala
When: All weekend, starting at 2 p.m. on Friday
Where: 4800 N US Highway 301, Tampa
Cost: $35-$75
Info: This event will have live entertainment and meet-and-greets with celebrity guests from popular horror films.
28th Annual Downtown Sarasota Spring Craft Fair
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 1 Central Avenue, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Shop an array of jewelry, pottery and more, all from local vendors and artists.
Fall In Love With Art: Art Walk & Market
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 4 p.m.
Where: 1227 12th Street West, Bradenton
Cost: Free
Info: Find fine art, folk art, crystals, candles and more at this market.
Harvest Days
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Discover hay rides, corn mazes and more at this Fall-themed festival.
Oktoberfest Pinellas
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 8098 66th Street N, Pinellas Park
Cost: $10
Info: Enjoy traditional German food, beverages, dances, and entertainment.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.