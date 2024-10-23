Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | October 25-27

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (10/25)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the pop singer perform all her hits in Tampa with special guest Griff.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 8100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton

Cost: Free

Info: A family-friendly event with entertainment, food and drink vendors and more.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1055 Blvd of the Arts, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: A night of trick-or-treating, free pumpkin pickings, yard games and a "not-really haunted" decorated trail.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-nominated rapper perform live with special guest Mariah the Scientist and Karrahbooo.

Things to do this Saturday (10/26)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 7101 Palmer Blvd, Sarasota

Cost: $25

Info: Participate in Halloween-themed activities with the whole family, including pumpkin painting, mummy wrapping and costume contests.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 6610 Whiteway Dr, Temple Terrace

Cost: Free

Info: This festival will have carnival games, a haunted maze and trunk-or-treating.

Things to do this Sunday (10/27)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Bring your pup to participate in a fun Halloween costume contest at Sparkman Wharf.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1750 Lake Ave SE, Largo

Cost: $29

Info: This fun Halloween event includes a haunted house, terror trail and haunted hayride.

When: Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Where: 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz

Cost: $5

Info: Enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment and food trucks at this annual festival.

When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Where: 499 East Park Avenue, Lake Wales

Cost: Free

Info: At this festival, you'll find historical demonstrations, artisan craft markets and live entertainment.