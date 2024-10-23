Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | October 25-27

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (10/25)
Sabrina Carpenter at Amalie Arena
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the pop singer perform all her hits in Tampa with special guest Griff.
BooFest on Main Street
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 8100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton
Cost: Free
Info: A family-friendly event with entertainment, food and drink vendors and more.
Boo! at the Bay
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1055 Blvd of the Arts, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: A night of trick-or-treating, free pumpkin pickings, yard games and a "not-really haunted" decorated trail.
Latto at the Yuengling Center
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Grammy-nominated rapper perform live with special guest Mariah the Scientist and Karrahbooo.
Things to do this Saturday (10/26)
Big Cat Habitat's Wild-O-Ween
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 7101 Palmer Blvd, Sarasota
Cost: $25
Info: Participate in Halloween-themed activities with the whole family, including pumpkin painting, mummy wrapping and costume contests.
Temple Terrace Fall Festival
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 6610 Whiteway Dr, Temple Terrace
Cost: Free
Info: This festival will have carnival games, a haunted maze and trunk-or-treating.
Things to do this Sunday (10/27)
Howl-O-Ween
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Bring your pup to participate in a fun Halloween costume contest at Sparkman Wharf.
Multiday events
FEARville at DK Farms
When: Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1750 Lake Ave SE, Largo
Cost: $29
Info: This fun Halloween event includes a haunted house, terror trail and haunted hayride.
Wesley Chapel Fall Festival and Carnival
When: Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.
Where: 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz
Cost: $5
Info: Enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment and food trucks at this annual festival.
Pioneer Days Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Where: 499 East Park Avenue, Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: At this festival, you'll find historical demonstrations, artisan craft markets and live entertainment.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.