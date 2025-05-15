Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 16-18

AC/DC, Wanda Sykes and free things to do
Wanda Sykes
Phil McCarten/Phil McCarten/Invision/AP
Wanda Sykes speaks on stage on night one of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Wanda Sykes
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/16)

AC/DC at Raymond James Stadium

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The iconic band will return to Tampa after over 15 years with a show at Raymond James Stadium.

Art Reception at the Carrollwood Cultural Center

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Take a stroll through multiple exhibitions on display.

Things to do this Saturday (5/17)

St. Pete Italian Fest

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $19.10
Info: Enjoy Italian cuisine and experience the vibrant culture of Italy without having to travel far.

Sunshine and Stitches: Lutz’s May Craft Fair

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2155 Northpointe Parkway, Lutz
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local and handmade goods and sample food from multiple vendors.

High Tea at Jekyll Hyde Park

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1500 W Swann Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $35-$70
Info: Head to this event for an afternoon of high tea, inspired by "The Secret Garden."

Corey Avenue Grand Re-Opening Celebration

When: 4 p.m.
Where: 7395 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Dance, shop and eat at this celebration of the beachside community.

Things to do this Sunday (5/18)

Wanda Sykes at The Mahaffey

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 400 1st Street S, St. Petersburg
Cost: $66-$72
Info: Watch the Emmy-winning standup comic perform her act live.

Family Day at Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the kids out for games, a live DJ and more.

Multiday events

Sarasota Tarpon Tournament

When: All weekend, 6 a.m.
Where: 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
Cost: $50-$150
Info: Celebrate 95 years of the world's oldest tarpon tournament.

Spring Fling Skim Jam

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Where: 100 Casey Key Road, Nokomis
Cost: $50
Info: Compete in a skimboarding competition at this fifth annual festival.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

