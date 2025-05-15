Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 16-18

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (5/16)
AC/DC at Raymond James Stadium
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The iconic band will return to Tampa after over 15 years with a show at Raymond James Stadium.
Art Reception at the Carrollwood Cultural Center
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Take a stroll through multiple exhibitions on display.
Things to do this Saturday (5/17)
St. Pete Italian Fest
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $19.10
Info: Enjoy Italian cuisine and experience the vibrant culture of Italy without having to travel far.
Sunshine and Stitches: Lutz’s May Craft Fair
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2155 Northpointe Parkway, Lutz
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local and handmade goods and sample food from multiple vendors.
High Tea at Jekyll Hyde Park
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1500 W Swann Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $35-$70
Info: Head to this event for an afternoon of high tea, inspired by "The Secret Garden."
Corey Avenue Grand Re-Opening Celebration
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 7395 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Dance, shop and eat at this celebration of the beachside community.
Things to do this Sunday (5/18)
Wanda Sykes at The Mahaffey
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 400 1st Street S, St. Petersburg
Cost: $66-$72
Info: Watch the Emmy-winning standup comic perform her act live.
Family Day at Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the kids out for games, a live DJ and more.
Multiday events
Sarasota Tarpon Tournament
When: All weekend, 6 a.m.
Where: 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
Cost: $50-$150
Info: Celebrate 95 years of the world's oldest tarpon tournament.
Spring Fling Skim Jam
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Where: 100 Casey Key Road, Nokomis
Cost: $50
Info: Compete in a skimboarding competition at this fifth annual festival.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.