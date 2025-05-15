Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 16-18

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/16)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The iconic band will return to Tampa after over 15 years with a show at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Take a stroll through multiple exhibitions on display.

Things to do this Saturday (5/17)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $19.10

Info: Enjoy Italian cuisine and experience the vibrant culture of Italy without having to travel far.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2155 Northpointe Parkway, Lutz

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local and handmade goods and sample food from multiple vendors.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 1500 W Swann Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $35-$70

Info: Head to this event for an afternoon of high tea, inspired by "The Secret Garden."

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 7395 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Dance, shop and eat at this celebration of the beachside community.

Things to do this Sunday (5/18)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 400 1st Street S, St. Petersburg

Cost: $66-$72

Info: Watch the Emmy-winning standup comic perform her act live.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Bring the kids out for games, a live DJ and more.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 6 a.m.

Where: 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Cost: $50-$150

Info: Celebrate 95 years of the world's oldest tarpon tournament.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Where: 100 Casey Key Road, Nokomis

Cost: $50

Info: Compete in a skimboarding competition at this fifth annual festival.