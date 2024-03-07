Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 8-10

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 8-10), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/8)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Independent Bar & Cafe at 5016 N Florida Ave, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Dance and enjoy limited-release beers on draft from Tripping Animals and Ology's.

Things to do this Saturday (3/9)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 5401 Land O' Lakes Boulevard, Land O' Lakes

Cost: $20

Info: Award-winning, nationally touring artists will play at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park for a "soulful music experience."

When: 9 a.m.

Where: The University of Tampa's Plant Hall at 374 UT University Dr, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Thousands of new and gently used items are available for sale for bargain-hunters and collectors, newcomers and market regulars alike.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 200 24th Ave, Indian Rocks Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Features a variety of vendors and services from local businesses that promote sustainability and environmental awareness.

Things to do this Sunday (3/10)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $25-$99

Info: Film fans are invited to toast Oscar nominees and celebrate the winners together at Tampa Theatre’s 25th annual Hollywood Awards Night.

Multiday events

When: Starting Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The streets of Downtown St. Pete are transformed into an IndyCar auto-racing track, part of North America’s top open-wheel racing series

When: Multiple showtimes, starting Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

Cost: $47.75

Info: This Broadway musical was the winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

When: All weekend starting Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Click here for location info

Cost: $33-$88

Info: Watch emerging talents from the Tampa Bay art scene showcase their unique skills.

When: All weekend with multiple showtimes

Where: 13355 49th Street N, Clearwater

Cost: $50

Info: Have dinner while watching Steve Martin's adaptation of a Carl Sternheim original, which brings a "hilarious look at sudden fame and the crazy things people do when they’re in the grip of romantic fever."