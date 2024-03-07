Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 8-10

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 8-10), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (3/8)
Trippy Disco Party
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Independent Bar & Cafe at 5016 N Florida Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Dance and enjoy limited-release beers on draft from Tripping Animals and Ology's.
Things to do this Saturday (3/9)
8th Annual Pasco Blues Festival
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 5401 Land O' Lakes Boulevard, Land O' Lakes
Cost: $20
Info: Award-winning, nationally touring artists will play at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park for a "soulful music experience."
Chiselers Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: The University of Tampa's Plant Hall at 374 UT University Dr, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Thousands of new and gently used items are available for sale for bargain-hunters and collectors, newcomers and market regulars alike.
IRB Greenfest
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 200 24th Ave, Indian Rocks Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Features a variety of vendors and services from local businesses that promote sustainability and environmental awareness.
Things to do this Sunday (3/10)
Hollywood Awards Night 2024
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $25-$99
Info: Film fans are invited to toast Oscar nominees and celebrate the winners together at Tampa Theatre’s 25th annual Hollywood Awards Night.
Multiday events
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
When: Starting Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The streets of Downtown St. Pete are transformed into an IndyCar auto-racing track, part of North America’s top open-wheel racing series
"Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Straz
When: Multiple showtimes, starting Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa
Cost: $47.75
Info: This Broadway musical was the winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.
Tampa Connect Fashion Week
When: All weekend starting Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Click here for location info
Cost: $33-$88
Info: Watch emerging talents from the Tampa Bay art scene showcase their unique skills.
Early Bird Dinner Theater Presents: "The Underpants"
When: All weekend with multiple showtimes
Where: 13355 49th Street N, Clearwater
Cost: $50
Info: Have dinner while watching Steve Martin's adaptation of a Carl Sternheim original, which brings a "hilarious look at sudden fame and the crazy things people do when they’re in the grip of romantic fever."