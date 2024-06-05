Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 7-9

Megan Thee Stallion, Fairy Festival and free things to do
Megan Thee Stallion
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Megan Thee Stallion performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Napa, Calif.
Megan Thee Stallion
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jun 05, 2024

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (6/7)

National Pride Celebration

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 536 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Pre-party is free, tickets for silent disco
Info: This event is designed to not only entertain but unite with live music and more.

Troupe du Jour Comedy Night

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville
Cost: $10
Info: Live Oak Theatre’s Troupe du Jour creates an unforgettable show through improv skits and games.

Things to do this Saturday (6/8)

Megan Thee Stallion at Amalie Arena

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The three-time Grammy award-winning artist will perform her hits live in Tampa with special guest GloRilla.

Fairy Festival at Bok Tower Gardens

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20
Info: Dress up as your favorite fairy and join in the festivities at this summer festival, featuring activities, entertainment and even a fairy godmother taking flight from the Singing Tower.

Second Saturday ArtWalk

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2955 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: During this monthly event, galleries and studios open to the public for exploration and fun.

2024 St Pete Pride Youth & Family Day

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Thousands of LGBTQ+ youth, queer families and allies come together at North Straub Park for a one-of-a-kind Pride event.

Tampa Bay Rays Pride Game

When: 4:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Field Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Celebrate pride as the Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Things to do this Sunday (6/9)

The Kid Laroi at Yuengling Center

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch Australian sensation The Kid Laroi perform live in Tampa.

Reframing Haitian Art: The Symposium

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 120 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: This symposium features over 80 paintings and sculptures by early students and protégées to emerge from the Centre d’Art in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Multiday events

Tampa International Fringe Festival

When: All weekend; click here for show schedule
Where: 1624 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This festival celebrates arts "on the fringe," with shows and events for twelve days straight.

Ink Mania Tattoo & Art Expo

When: All weekend, starting at 1 p.m. on Friday
Where: 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: $25-$50
Info: At this tattoo convention hosted at The Coliseum, you'll find booths, special performances, tattoo contests and more.

Brooksville's Watermelon Festival 2024

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.
Where: 13 South Brooksville Avenue, Brooksville
Cost: Free
Info: This family and pet-friendly event held at local business Saucy Queen is centered entirely around watermelon.

