Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 7-9

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (6/7)
National Pride Celebration
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 536 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Pre-party is free, tickets for silent disco
Info: This event is designed to not only entertain but unite with live music and more.
Troupe du Jour Comedy Night
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville
Cost: $10
Info: Live Oak Theatre’s Troupe du Jour creates an unforgettable show through improv skits and games.
Things to do this Saturday (6/8)
Megan Thee Stallion at Amalie Arena
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The three-time Grammy award-winning artist will perform her hits live in Tampa with special guest GloRilla.
Fairy Festival at Bok Tower Gardens
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20
Info: Dress up as your favorite fairy and join in the festivities at this summer festival, featuring activities, entertainment and even a fairy godmother taking flight from the Singing Tower.
Second Saturday ArtWalk
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2955 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: During this monthly event, galleries and studios open to the public for exploration and fun.
2024 St Pete Pride Youth & Family Day
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Thousands of LGBTQ+ youth, queer families and allies come together at North Straub Park for a one-of-a-kind Pride event.
Tampa Bay Rays Pride Game
When: 4:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Field Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Celebrate pride as the Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles.
Things to do this Sunday (6/9)
The Kid Laroi at Yuengling Center
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch Australian sensation The Kid Laroi perform live in Tampa.
Reframing Haitian Art: The Symposium
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 120 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: This symposium features over 80 paintings and sculptures by early students and protégées to emerge from the Centre d’Art in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Multiday events
Tampa International Fringe Festival
When: All weekend; click here for show schedule
Where: 1624 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This festival celebrates arts "on the fringe," with shows and events for twelve days straight.
Ink Mania Tattoo & Art Expo
When: All weekend, starting at 1 p.m. on Friday
Where: 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: $25-$50
Info: At this tattoo convention hosted at The Coliseum, you'll find booths, special performances, tattoo contests and more.
Brooksville's Watermelon Festival 2024
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.
Where: 13 South Brooksville Avenue, Brooksville
Cost: Free
Info: This family and pet-friendly event held at local business Saucy Queen is centered entirely around watermelon.