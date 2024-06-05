Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 7-9

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (6/7)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 536 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Pre-party is free, tickets for silent disco

Info: This event is designed to not only entertain but unite with live music and more.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville

Cost: $10

Info: Live Oak Theatre’s Troupe du Jour creates an unforgettable show through improv skits and games.

Things to do this Saturday (6/8)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The three-time Grammy award-winning artist will perform her hits live in Tampa with special guest GloRilla.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: $20

Info: Dress up as your favorite fairy and join in the festivities at this summer festival, featuring activities, entertainment and even a fairy godmother taking flight from the Singing Tower.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2955 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: During this monthly event, galleries and studios open to the public for exploration and fun.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Thousands of LGBTQ+ youth, queer families and allies come together at North Straub Park for a one-of-a-kind Pride event.

When: 4:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Field Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Celebrate pride as the Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Things to do this Sunday (6/9)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch Australian sensation The Kid Laroi perform live in Tampa.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 120 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: This symposium features over 80 paintings and sculptures by early students and protégées to emerge from the Centre d’Art in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Multiday events

When: All weekend; click here for show schedule

Where: 1624 E 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This festival celebrates arts "on the fringe," with shows and events for twelve days straight.

When: All weekend, starting at 1 p.m. on Friday

Where: 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $25-$50

Info: At this tattoo convention hosted at The Coliseum, you'll find booths, special performances, tattoo contests and more.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: 13 South Brooksville Avenue, Brooksville

Cost: Free

Info: This family and pet-friendly event held at local business Saucy Queen is centered entirely around watermelon.