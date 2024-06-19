Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 21-23

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (6/21)
Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Florida State Fairgrounds
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the iconic band take the stage with special guests Ice Cube & IRONTOM.
Tampa Tarpons vs. Palm Beach Cardinals
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Tampa Tarpons take on the Palm Beach Cardinals at this Friday's game, which also offers $20 all-you-can-drink tickets.
"Love Lies Bleeding" at Screen Door Cinema
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1624 East 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $8
Info: Catch director Rose Glass' 2024 thriller film featuring a reclusive gym manager who falls for an ambitious bodybuilder while trying to hide the secrets of her criminal family.
Things to do this Saturday (6/22)
2024 St. Pete Pride Parade
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Bayshore Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Over 100 groups will march the parade route for an unforgettable celebration of inclusion, representation, and visibility.
St. Pete Pride Parade Day Festival
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 198 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Gather to celebrate before the parade with music from Saucy Santana, food and fun.
BIG3 Basketball League
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the global 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz in Tampa.
Ybor City Saturday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1901 North 19th Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Shop vendors at the largest outdoor market in the Tampa Bay area, which has been operating since 2000.
Things to do this Sunday (6/23)
The Drop-in: an Improv Comedy Class
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1920 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: Learn from performers at this weekly improv class that requires no experience.
Dunedin Pride Pool Party
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin
Cost: $75
Info: Wear your most colorful swimwear to this party that will feature drag queens, disco beats and more.
Multiday events
Giraffes Galore at Busch Gardens
When: Saturday and Sunday during park hours
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Embark on an immersive tour to learn more about these gentle giants.
Hippie Fest 2024
When: All weekend, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday
Where: 19234 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville
Cost: $10-$20
Info: A lineup of 55 musicians, food and vendors are just a few of the things this festival has to offer.
Fire on the Lake Chili Cook-off
When: All weekend, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday
Where: 14900 Camp Mack Road, Lake Wales
Cost: $20-$25
Info: Enter as a chef or stop by to sample an array of chili during this fun competition.
Watermelon Weekend
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the summer with activities for kids, special releases of wine and ciders and more.