Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 21-23

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (6/21)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the iconic band take the stage with special guests Ice Cube & IRONTOM.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Tampa Tarpons take on the Palm Beach Cardinals at this Friday's game, which also offers $20 all-you-can-drink tickets.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1624 East 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $8

Info: Catch director Rose Glass' 2024 thriller film featuring a reclusive gym manager who falls for an ambitious bodybuilder while trying to hide the secrets of her criminal family.

Things to do this Saturday (6/22)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Bayshore Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Over 100 groups will march the parade route for an unforgettable celebration of inclusion, representation, and visibility.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 198 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Gather to celebrate before the parade with music from Saucy Santana, food and fun.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the global 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz in Tampa.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1901 North 19th Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Shop vendors at the largest outdoor market in the Tampa Bay area, which has been operating since 2000.

Things to do this Sunday (6/23)

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 1920 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20

Info: Learn from performers at this weekly improv class that requires no experience.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin

Cost: $75

Info: Wear your most colorful swimwear to this party that will feature drag queens, disco beats and more.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday during park hours

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Embark on an immersive tour to learn more about these gentle giants.

When: All weekend, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday

Where: 19234 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville

Cost: $10-$20

Info: A lineup of 55 musicians, food and vendors are just a few of the things this festival has to offer.

When: All weekend, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday

Where: 14900 Camp Mack Road, Lake Wales

Cost: $20-$25

Info: Enter as a chef or stop by to sample an array of chili during this fun competition.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the summer with activities for kids, special releases of wine and ciders and more.