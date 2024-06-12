Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 14-16

Juneteenth celebrations, a Taylor Swift tribute and free things to do
Juneteenth
Brynn Anderson/AP
Juneteenth
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 12, 2024

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (6/14)

Justin Timberlake at Amalie Arena

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch pop star Justin Timberlake take the stage in Tampa as part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

21 Savage at the Florida State Fairgrounds

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The multi-platinum rapper will perform in Tampa with special guests.

Summer Sizzler - Ultimate Scavenger Hunt

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1562 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North, Safety Harbor
Cost: $5
Info: Search, solve puzzles and find treasures at this scavenger hunt held at Folly Farm.

Things to do this Saturday (6/15)

Dunedin Juneteenth Celebration

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Juneteenth with live music and performances, craft and food vendors, and more.

Cypress Gardens Water Ski Show

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 275 South Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: This hour-long performance features beginner and professional skiers paying homage to Florida's first theme park, Cypress Gardens.

Juneteenth Festival

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Dance performances and live music are only some of the live entertainment you'll see at this annual festival.

Candlelight Spring: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

When: 9 p.m.
Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $44-$59
Info: Watch a string quartet perform hits by Taylor Swift in a candle-lit venue.

Things to do this Sunday (6/16)

The Market: Pride Celebration

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 971 Water Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Pride Month by connecting with the community through live paintings by LGBTQ+ artists, local vendors and more.

Multiday events

Shades of Pride Festival: A LGBTQIA+ Juneteenth Celebration

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday
Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: A two-day art and music festival showcasing the Black and Brown experience of the LGBTQ+ community in Tampa Bay.

Clearwater Juneteenth Celebration

When: All weekend, starting at 12 p.m. on Friday
Where: Locations vary each day, click here for full list
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Juneteenth with multiple events across Clearwater, including arts & crafts and a fashion showcase.

Les Miserables at the Straz

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The Tony-award winning musical set in 19th century France comes to the Tampa stage.

