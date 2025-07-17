Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 18-20

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (7/18)
Margarita Wars 2025
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: $55
Info: Raise a glass and support a great cause as Tampa Bay bartenders compete for the prize.
Things to do this Saturday (7/19)
Flower Power Garden Fest
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 3702 W Baker St, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Shop plants and flowers of all kinds or grab some food at Smitty's food truck.
Keyshia Cole at Amalie Arena
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Grammy-nominated R&B artist perform live in Tampa.
Things to do this Sunday (7/20)
Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Take your pick of gelatos, ice creams, popsicles and more.
Food Truck Wars at Keel Farms
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Reap the benefits of two food trucks going head to head for the best food.
Counting Crows at The Baycare Sound
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew St, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the award-winning rock band take the stage in Clearwater.
Sweet Stacks Pop-Up Market
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 4230 N Florida Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Sea Maids Creamery.
Darius Rucker at the Seminole Hard Rock
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Grammy-winner perform live in Tampa.
Multiday events
15th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Where: 1241 N. Palm Avenue, Sarasota
Cost: $10
Info: Prepare to laugh with two days of improv shows.
PAVA Cool Art Show
When: Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.
Where: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find works from over 65 artists.
Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival
When: Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover
Cost: $45
Info: Hit the rodeo for bullriding, barrel racing and more.
Polk County Burger Week
When: All weekend
Where: Find participating locations
Cost: Free
Info: Kick off burger week with special-priced burgers or new menu items.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.