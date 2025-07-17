Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 18-20

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/18)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: $55

Info: Raise a glass and support a great cause as Tampa Bay bartenders compete for the prize.

Things to do this Saturday (7/19)

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 3702 W Baker St, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Shop plants and flowers of all kinds or grab some food at Smitty's food truck.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-nominated R&B artist perform live in Tampa.

Things to do this Sunday (7/20)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Take your pick of gelatos, ice creams, popsicles and more.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Reap the benefits of two food trucks going head to head for the best food.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew St, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the award-winning rock band take the stage in Clearwater.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 4230 N Florida Ave, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Sea Maids Creamery.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-winner perform live in Tampa.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 6 p.m.

Where: 1241 N. Palm Avenue, Sarasota

Cost: $10

Info: Prepare to laugh with two days of improv shows.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

Where: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Find works from over 65 artists.

When: Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover

Cost: $45

Info: Hit the rodeo for bullriding, barrel racing and more.

When: All weekend

Where: Find participating locations

Cost: Free

Info: Kick off burger week with special-priced burgers or new menu items.