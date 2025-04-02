Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 4-6

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (4/4)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $35-$55

Info: Watch the comedian and former SNL cast member perform live in Tampa.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3821 USF Holly Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Take a look at the works of MFA students from USF.

Things to do this Saturday (4/5)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Watch the Women's Final Four teams in an open practice free to the public.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 903 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin

Cost: $20

Info: A day of music, dance, food and drink imported from Bonnie, Scotland.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 11400 Morris Bridge Road, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: A science fair specifically for neuro-diverse kids, giving them a calm environment for hands-on learning.

When: 7 a.m.

Where: 101 E Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: $30

Info: Challenge yourself by climbing hundreds of stairs to support those fighting lung disease.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Youth 18 and under can participate in this unique parade through Tampa.

Things to do this Sunday (4/6)

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: $125

Info: Runners and walkers of all levels cross over the span of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Bring the family out to watch a screening of the 80s classic.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 198 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Tour over 300 vehicles from the 1880s through today.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 9 a.m.

Where: 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: This festival will feature special appearances, games and more to kick off the NCAA Women's Final Four.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 6 p.m.

Where: 1993 Main Street, Sarasota

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Support independent filmmakers at this annual festival.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 400 Bonnet Springs Boulevard, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Find botanical art displays, food and drinks and even a maker's market.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 5202 West Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy a U-pick and fun activities at this annual celebration of blueberries.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.

Where: 701 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Browse and purchase quality art while enjoying live music.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 a.m.

Where: 4075 James C Ray Drive, Lakeland

Cost: $50

Info: Watch air shows, explore planes and more.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 3000 State Road 580, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Find local and handmade goods at this fun festival.