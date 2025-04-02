Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 4-6

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (4/4)
Fred Armisen at Tampa Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $35-$55
Info: Watch the comedian and former SNL cast member perform live in Tampa.
Thank You in Advance: 2025 USF MFA Thesis Art Show
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3821 USF Holly Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Take a look at the works of MFA students from USF.
Things to do this Saturday (4/5)
NCAA WFF Super Saturday Practice
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the Women's Final Four teams in an open practice free to the public.
Dunedin Highland Games & Festival
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 903 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin
Cost: $20
Info: A day of music, dance, food and drink imported from Bonnie, Scotland.
Sensational SciFest
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 11400 Morris Bridge Road, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: A science fair specifically for neuro-diverse kids, giving them a calm environment for hands-on learning.
Fight for Air Climb
When: 7 a.m.
Where: 101 E Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: $30
Info: Challenge yourself by climbing hundreds of stairs to support those fighting lung disease.
NCAA WFF Bounce
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Youth 18 and under can participate in this unique parade through Tampa.
Things to do this Sunday (4/6)
Annual Skyway 10K
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: $125
Info: Runners and walkers of all levels cross over the span of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
"The Goonies" at Tampa Theatre
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Bring the family out to watch a screening of the 80s classic.
St. Pete Motor Classic
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 198 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Tour over 300 vehicles from the 1880s through today.
Multiday events
Tourney Town
When: All weekend, 9 a.m.
Where: 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This festival will feature special appearances, games and more to kick off the NCAA Women's Final Four.
Sarasota Film Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Where: 1993 Main Street, Sarasota
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Support independent filmmakers at this annual festival.
Bloom at BSP
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Bonnet Springs Boulevard, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Find botanical art displays, food and drinks and even a maker's market.
Blueberry Festival at Keel Farms
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 West Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a U-pick and fun activities at this annual celebration of blueberries.
Mainsail Art Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.
Where: 701 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Browse and purchase quality art while enjoying live music.
SUN'n FUN Aerospace Expo
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 a.m.
Where: 4075 James C Ray Drive, Lakeland
Cost: $50
Info: Watch air shows, explore planes and more.
Countryside Arts, Crafts & Food Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 3000 State Road 580, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade goods at this fun festival.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.