Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 19-21

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 19-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (4/19)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1503 East 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the singer perform live during his All's Well tour, joined by special guest Just Seconds Apart.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $33.50-$48.50

Info: The comedy podcast duo comes to Tampa for a night of stand-up comedy and audience interaction.

Things to do this Saturday (4/20)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The 12-time CMA award-winner will take the stage alongside special guest Zac Brown Band.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1133 Baum Ave North, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Find art, vintage food and more at this monthly market featuring different vendors.

When: Check local hours

Where: Click here for a list of participating stores

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate all your musicians with exclusive releases and deals at indie record stores across Sarasota, St. Pete, Tampa, Lakeland and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Cost: Free

Info: Bring the whole family to participate in environmentally-focused activities in the Majeed Discovery Garden.

Things to do this Sunday (4/21)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 701 West Lime Street, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: A market featuring vendors, local artists live painting and live DJs and musicians.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 12 p.m.

Where: Perry Harvey Sr Park (Day 1) and Raymond James Stadium (Day 2), Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Info: The 19th annual carnival will feature a parade, concert and j'ouvert.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12 p.m.

Where: 117 West Pine Street, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate this popular local brewery's sixth birthday with a weekend full of music, food trucks and more.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.

Where: 17375 Spring Hill Drive, Brooksville

Cost: Free

Info: Over 400 vendor booths across 19 acres, offering everything from new and used items to fresh produce and seafood.