Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 19-21

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 19-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (4/19)
Jesse McCartney at The Ritz Ybor
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1503 East 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the singer perform live during his All's Well tour, joined by special guest Just Seconds Apart.
Are You Garbage?: Thru the Roof Tour
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $33.50-$48.50
Info: The comedy podcast duo comes to Tampa for a night of stand-up comedy and audience interaction.
Things to do this Saturday (4/20)
Kenny Chesney at Raymond James Stadium
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The 12-time CMA award-winner will take the stage alongside special guest Zac Brown Band.
Mezzo Market
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1133 Baum Ave North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find art, vintage food and more at this monthly market featuring different vendors.
Record Store Day 2024
When: Check local hours
Where: Click here for a list of participating stores
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate all your musicians with exclusive releases and deals at indie record stores across Sarasota, St. Pete, Tampa, Lakeland and more.
Earth Day Celebration at the Florida Botanical Gardens
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the whole family to participate in environmentally-focused activities in the Majeed Discovery Garden.
Things to do this Sunday (4/21)
St. Pete Sunday Market at Arts Xchange
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 701 West Lime Street, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: A market featuring vendors, local artists live painting and live DJs and musicians.
Multiday events
Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 12 p.m.
Where: Perry Harvey Sr Park (Day 1) and Raymond James Stadium (Day 2), Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: The 19th annual carnival will feature a parade, concert and j'ouvert.
Swan Brewing Six-Year Anniversary Party
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12 p.m.
Where: 117 West Pine Street, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate this popular local brewery's sixth birthday with a weekend full of music, food trucks and more.
Airport Farmers and Flea Market
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Where: 17375 Spring Hill Drive, Brooksville
Cost: Free
Info: Over 400 vendor booths across 19 acres, offering everything from new and used items to fresh produce and seafood.