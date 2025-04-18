Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 18-20

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (4/18)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $45-$65

Info: Watch the comedian take the stage at the historic Tampa Theatre.

When: 7:05 p.m.

Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Rays as they take on the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field.

Things to do this Saturday (4/19)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 701 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Bring your basket for an egg hunt full of hidden treasures.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 5145 Harvey Tew Road, Plant City

Cost: $39.95

Info: Go on a special egg hunt through prehistoric times.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 469 W Central Avenue, Winter Haven

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy live music, arts and crafts and vintage.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 9540 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Browse plants, pottery and more while enjoying local coffee.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 3007 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport

Cost: Free

Info: Find local and handmade goods at this weekly market.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate all things blueberry with a U-pick, blueberry shortcake and more.

Things to do this Sunday (4/20)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Head to this fun spring festival for a bounce house, activities and more.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 1750 Lake Avenue SE, Largo

Cost: $16

Info: Find an egg hunt, pony rides, mini golf and more.

When: All weekend, multiple showtimes

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $12

Info: Watch a showing of the 2005 favorite at the historic Tampa Theatre.