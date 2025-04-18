Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 18-20

Easter egg hunts, Tiffany Haddish and free things to do
Easter egg hunt
Canva
Easter egg hunt
Posted
and last updated

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (4/18)

Tiffany Haddish at Tampa Theatre

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $45-$65
Info: Watch the comedian take the stage at the historic Tampa Theatre.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Rays as they take on the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field.

Things to do this Saturday (4/19)

Eggstravaganza on Beach Drive

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 701 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Bring your basket for an egg hunt full of hidden treasures.

Easter Egg Hunt at Dinosaur World

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 5145 Harvey Tew Road, Plant City
Cost: $39.95
Info: Go on a special egg hunt through prehistoric times.

863 Art Fest

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 469 W Central Avenue, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy live music, arts and crafts and vintage.

Leaf & Latte Garden Show

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 9540 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Browse plants, pottery and more while enjoying local coffee.

Gulfport Night Market

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 3007 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade goods at this weekly market.

Keel Farms Blueberry Festival

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate all things blueberry with a U-pick, blueberry shortcake and more.

Things to do this Sunday (4/20)

St. Pete Pier Spring Fest & Easter Egg Hunt

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Head to this fun spring festival for a bounce house, activities and more.

Multiday events

Easter Festival at DK Farms

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 1750 Lake Avenue SE, Largo
Cost: $16
Info: Find an egg hunt, pony rides, mini golf and more.

Pride & Prejudice: 20th Annivesary Re-Release

When: All weekend, multiple showtimes
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $12
Info: Watch a showing of the 2005 favorite at the historic Tampa Theatre.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

