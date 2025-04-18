Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 18-20

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (4/18)
Tiffany Haddish at Tampa Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $45-$65
Info: Watch the comedian take the stage at the historic Tampa Theatre.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Rays as they take on the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field.
Things to do this Saturday (4/19)
Eggstravaganza on Beach Drive
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 701 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Bring your basket for an egg hunt full of hidden treasures.
Easter Egg Hunt at Dinosaur World
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 5145 Harvey Tew Road, Plant City
Cost: $39.95
Info: Go on a special egg hunt through prehistoric times.
863 Art Fest
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 469 W Central Avenue, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy live music, arts and crafts and vintage.
Leaf & Latte Garden Show
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 9540 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Browse plants, pottery and more while enjoying local coffee.
Gulfport Night Market
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 3007 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade goods at this weekly market.
Keel Farms Blueberry Festival
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate all things blueberry with a U-pick, blueberry shortcake and more.
Things to do this Sunday (4/20)
St. Pete Pier Spring Fest & Easter Egg Hunt
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Head to this fun spring festival for a bounce house, activities and more.
Multiday events
Easter Festival at DK Farms
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 1750 Lake Avenue SE, Largo
Cost: $16
Info: Find an egg hunt, pony rides, mini golf and more.
Pride & Prejudice: 20th Annivesary Re-Release
When: All weekend, multiple showtimes
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $12
Info: Watch a showing of the 2005 favorite at the historic Tampa Theatre.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.