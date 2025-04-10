Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 11-13

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 11-13), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (4/11)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Red Wings at Amalie Arena.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 120 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Watch the best of Tampa Bay high school filmmaking.

Things to do this Saturday (4/12)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 4202 E Fowler Ave SUN 130, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch Trey Songz, Omarion and Bow Wow take the stage in Tampa.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4810 N Himes Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $7

Info: Celebrate Cuban culture with food, music, dancing and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 6913 Sheldon Road, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the 72nd anniversary of a local favorite with spring blooms and free food.

Things to do this Sunday (4/13)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Take the family to see the beloved Pixar film at the historic Tampa Theatre.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 2621 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

Cost: $30

Info: Tour beautiful gardens or head to a musical tea party.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 1 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater Beach

Cost: $14

Info: See amazing sand sculptures as 17 skilled artists head to the beach to craft masterpieces.

When: Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Grab your friends for a round of after-dark mini golf with live music and food and cocktails.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $10

Info: This festival will feature a weekend full of blues music and great food.

When: All weekend, 7 p.m.

Where: E 7th Avenue Suite 307, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Watch this double feature of two one-woman shows at The Fringe Theatre.

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $22

Info: Find beautiful artwork to celebrate spring.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.

Where: 1000 East Harrison Street, Tampa

Cost: $40

Info: Head to the 20th annual carnival for live music, a carnival parade and more.