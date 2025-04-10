Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 11-13

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 11-13), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (4/11)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Red Wings at Amalie Arena.
Young Directors' Film Festival
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 120 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the best of Tampa Bay high school filmmaking.
Things to do this Saturday (4/12)
The Millennium Tour at the Yuengling Center
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 4202 E Fowler Ave SUN 130, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch Trey Songz, Omarion and Bow Wow take the stage in Tampa.
Sabor Cubano Fest
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4810 N Himes Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $7
Info: Celebrate Cuban culture with food, music, dancing and more.
Green Thumb Nursery’s Anniversary & Spring Market
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 6913 Sheldon Road, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the 72nd anniversary of a local favorite with spring blooms and free food.
Things to do this Sunday (4/13)
"Inside Out" at Tampa Theatre
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Take the family to see the beloved Pixar film at the historic Tampa Theatre.
Earthly Paradise Garden Tour
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2621 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa
Cost: $30
Info: Tour beautiful gardens or head to a musical tea party.
Multiday events
Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 1 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater Beach
Cost: $14
Info: See amazing sand sculptures as 17 skilled artists head to the beach to craft masterpieces.
Glow Putt-Putt Pop-Up
When: Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Grab your friends for a round of after-dark mini golf with live music and food and cocktails.
Tampa Bay Blues Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $10
Info: This festival will feature a weekend full of blues music and great food.
A Titanic Double Feature
When: All weekend, 7 p.m.
Where: E 7th Avenue Suite 307, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Watch this double feature of two one-woman shows at The Fringe Theatre.
Art in Bloom
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $22
Info: Find beautiful artwork to celebrate spring.
Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.
Where: 1000 East Harrison Street, Tampa
Cost: $40
Info: Head to the 20th annual carnival for live music, a carnival parade and more.
