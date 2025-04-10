Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 11-13

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, Trey Songz and free things to do
Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival
Photo by: Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 11-13), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (4/11)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Red Wings at Amalie Arena.

Young Directors' Film Festival

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 120 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the best of Tampa Bay high school filmmaking.

Things to do this Saturday (4/12)

The Millennium Tour at the Yuengling Center

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 4202 E Fowler Ave SUN 130, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch Trey Songz, Omarion and Bow Wow take the stage in Tampa.

Sabor Cubano Fest

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4810 N Himes Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $7
Info: Celebrate Cuban culture with food, music, dancing and more.

Green Thumb Nursery’s Anniversary & Spring Market

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 6913 Sheldon Road, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the 72nd anniversary of a local favorite with spring blooms and free food.

Things to do this Sunday (4/13)

"Inside Out" at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Take the family to see the beloved Pixar film at the historic Tampa Theatre.

Earthly Paradise Garden Tour

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2621 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa
Cost: $30
Info: Tour beautiful gardens or head to a musical tea party.

Multiday events

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 1 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater Beach
Cost: $14
Info: See amazing sand sculptures as 17 skilled artists head to the beach to craft masterpieces.

Glow Putt-Putt Pop-Up

When: Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Grab your friends for a round of after-dark mini golf with live music and food and cocktails.

Tampa Bay Blues Festival

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $10
Info: This festival will feature a weekend full of blues music and great food.

A Titanic Double Feature

When: All weekend, 7 p.m.
Where: E 7th Avenue Suite 307, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Watch this double feature of two one-woman shows at The Fringe Theatre.

Art in Bloom

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $22

Info: Find beautiful artwork to celebrate spring.

Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.
Where: 1000 East Harrison Street, Tampa
Cost: $40
Info: Head to the 20th annual carnival for live music, a carnival parade and more.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

