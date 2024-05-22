Things to do in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend | May 24-27

If you're looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend (May 24-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/24)

When: 7 p.m.

Where:

559 Mirror Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: A social bike ride that aims to promote fellowship, safety, education and awareness. Bring helmets and lights, and check your tires in advance!

Things to do this Saturday (5/25)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3200 River Ranch Boulevard, River Ranch

Cost: $32.05

Info: Saddle up for a night of bull riding, trick riding and more at this weekly Polk County rodeo. You can even try your hand at a mechanical bull.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 12413 Hudson Avenue, Hudson

Cost: $10-$50

Info: Enjoy a day filled with live music and good food featuring local acts from around the area.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 401 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Bring the kids to join the Florida Orchestra at the Henry B. Plant Museum and play with various instruments, including a demonstration by orchestra staff.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1419 W Waters Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free, but registration required

Info: Shop and eat at local vendors and bring the kids along for a free craft activity.

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 2900 Buckingham Avenue, Lakeland

Cost: $45

Info: An event that gives women who are interested in learning about golf a chance to play and meet new friends.

Things to do this Sunday (5/26)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 253 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20-$50

Info: The Mr., Miss, and Mx. winners of this pageant will represent St Pete Pride during its 2024 Pride Season. This year will feature special guest judge Alyssa Edwards.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1601 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Kick off the summer by rafting up with fellow boaters to enjoy live music and giveaways.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 5419 Treadway Drive, Port Richey

Cost: Free

Info: Multiple bars, a barbeque station and live music are just a few of the things this tiki bar and grill will have at its last Sunday of the month celebration.

Things to do this Memorial Day (5/27)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 6912 Williams Road, Seffner

Cost: Free

Info: Come together to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by those who serve our country with this community event featuring free food and fun activities.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 250 Shore Drive East, Oldsmar

Cost: Free

Info: Join the City of Oldsmar as they honor America's service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 522 North Howard Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the start of summer with a bounce house, music, games and more.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 14 at 1520 Fourth Street North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $8

Info: This event will kick off with a ceremony to honor service men and women, followed by a barbecue with the community.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 6:50 p.m. on Friday

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Rays take on the Kansas City Royals at three different home games this weekend.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Where: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This event will feature jazz performers and artists to support local nonprofit organizations that benefit the Tampa Bay community and its arts and music education programs.