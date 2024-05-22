Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend | May 24-27

Memorial Day ceremonies, St. Pete Pride Pageant and free things to do
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 22, 2024
If you're looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend (May 24-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/24)

Critical Mass Ride St. Pete

When: 7 p.m.
Where:
559 Mirror Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: A social bike ride that aims to promote fellowship, safety, education and awareness. Bring helmets and lights, and check your tires in advance!

Things to do this Saturday (5/25)

Saturday Night Rodeo

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 3200 River Ranch Boulevard, River Ranch
Cost: $32.05
Info: Saddle up for a night of bull riding, trick riding and more at this weekly Polk County rodeo. You can even try your hand at a mechanical bull.

Angelus Music Festival & Food Truck Rally

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 12413 Hudson Avenue, Hudson
Cost: $10-$50
Info: Enjoy a day filled with live music and good food featuring local acts from around the area.

Instrument Petting Zoo

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 401 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the kids to join the Florida Orchestra at the Henry B. Plant Museum and play with various instruments, including a demonstration by orchestra staff.

Dream Big Market

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1419 W Waters Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free, but registration required
Info: Shop and eat at local vendors and bring the kids along for a free craft activity.

Bogey Babe Golf Event

When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: 2900 Buckingham Avenue, Lakeland
Cost: $45
Info: An event that gives women who are interested in learning about golf a chance to play and meet new friends.

Things to do this Sunday (5/26)

2024 Mx. St Pete Pride Pageant

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 253 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20-$50
Info: The Mr., Miss, and Mx. winners of this pageant will represent St Pete Pride during its 2024 Pride Season. This year will feature special guest judge Alyssa Edwards.

AquaPalooza

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1601 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Kick off the summer by rafting up with fellow boaters to enjoy live music and giveaways.

Last Sundays at Gill Dawg

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 5419 Treadway Drive, Port Richey
Cost: Free
Info: Multiple bars, a barbeque station and live music are just a few of the things this tiki bar and grill will have at its last Sunday of the month celebration.

Things to do this Memorial Day (5/27)

Memorial Day Community Fest

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 6912 Williams Road, Seffner
Cost: Free
Info: Come together to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by those who serve our country with this community event featuring free food and fun activities.

Memorial Day Ceremony

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 250 Shore Drive East, Oldsmar
Cost: Free
Info: Join the City of Oldsmar as they honor America's service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Memorial Day Pool Party

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 522 North Howard Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the start of summer with a bounce house, music, games and more.

Memorial Day Cookout

When: 1 p.m.
Where: American Legion Post 14 at 1520 Fourth Street North, St. Petersburg
Cost: $8
Info: This event will kick off with a ceremony to honor service men and women, followed by a barbecue with the community.

Multiday events

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

When: All weekend, starting at 6:50 p.m. on Friday
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Rays take on the Kansas City Royals at three different home games this weekend.

2024 Uptown Music & Arts Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 2:30 p.m.
Where: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This event will feature jazz performers and artists to support local nonprofit organizations that benefit the Tampa Bay community and its arts and music education programs.

