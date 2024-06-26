Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 28-30

TAMPA BAY AREA, FLA — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 28-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (6/28)
Dynasty Tampa Edition: Ladies Night Owt
When: 9 p.m.
Where: 601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107, Tampa
Cost: Free with RSVP
Info: An exclusive event hosted by Steve Brown will take place during Que Conclave Weekend at Dynasty.
Flick & Splash Summer Movie Series
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4142 Shore Acres Blvd, St. Petersburg
Cost: $1 Ages 3-12 / $2 Ages 13+
Info: Swim and Watch Illumination's "Migration" at the Shore Acres Pool.
Food Truck Rally at 3 Daughters
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Get ready for some good eats at their 3DB Food Truck Rally.
Things to do this Saturday (6/29)
Tampa Girls Who Walk: Walk #57 with Mayor Jane Castor and Fire Chief Barbara Tripp
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Come out for a 2.5 mile walk with one of Tampa's social clubs featuring some special guest.
Zephyrhills Summerfest and Fireworks
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills
Cost: Free
Info: This family-friendly event promises a day filled with entertainment and patriotic fervor to celebrate the essence of summer in America.
Lakeland Flying Tigers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland
Cost: Click here for more information
Info: The Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Lions will be playing a weekend series at Publix Field.
The Hometown Extravaganza
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Sims Park - Grand Bvd. & Bank St., New Port Richey
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy fireworks, bounce houses, food trucks and more at this New Port Richey Centennial Celebration.
Dunedin Food Tour
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 941 Huntley Ave, Dunedin
Cost: $98
Info: Eat, drink and savor the local cuisine in the charming coastal community of Dunedin
Things to do this Sunday (6/30)
The Tampa EDITION: PRIDE Brunch feat. Miz Cracker
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: $100 per person
Info: An exclusive Pride drag brunch in Azure at EDITION, featuring special guest Miz Cracker from RuPaul's Drag Race.
Walker Hayes: Same Drunk Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa
Cost: Click here for more information
Info: Country star and GRAMMY-nominated artist Walker Hayes will perform live at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Multiday events
Busch Gardens: Summer Nights
When: Friday - Sunday during park hours
Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for more information
Info: As the sun goes down, the party heats up at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay during Summer Nights!