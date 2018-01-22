Florida State Fair unveils wild food selections for 2018

The Florida State Fair is nearly upon us, and we are getting a sneak peek into some of the exciting food choices that will be available this year.

SURF N TURF SUNDAE

Winner of the "Best Fair Entree" at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair!

It has hand cut French fries, warm cheese, sour cream, thick cut bacon, topped with Sirloin Steak and sautéed Cajun Shrimp.



SOUTHERN CATFISH SUNDAE

Hand cut French fries, Southern Fried Catfish, and a slightly spicy Southern remoulade sauce or tangy tartar sauce on top.



BARBEQUE PULLED PORK RIBBON FRIES

Ribbon cut potatoes fried golden, topped with warm cheddar cheese, sour cream, fresh cooked bacon, our hickory smoked pulled pork, and sweet barbeque drizzled on top.



DEEP FRIED STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

Fresh Strawberries mixed into cheesecake filling, frozen and then dipped in a sweet batter, fried to golden brown, topped with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with strawberry frosting. Oh, and did we mention that it's on a stick!?

BANANA FRENKEL FUNNEL CAKE

Bananas and spices blended in the cake batter that is then fried to golden brown, and topped with custard, bananas and your choice of chocolate or caramel.

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES PIZZA

It's a syrup-based pie topped with fried chicken, waffle pieces, bacon, mozzarella and more syrup by Zach of Swift Concessions.

FIRECRACKER CORN ON THE COB

Roasted corn dipped in queso cheese and rolled in hot and spicy cheese puffs

The Florida State Fair comes to town Feb. 8 and leaves Feb. 19.

