What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 8-10

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 8-10), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, October 8

Oktoberfest

When: October 8-10

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: $10/day

Info: The Festival of Gemütlichkeit is hosting its 11th annual event in downtown Tampa! Enjoy outrageous games, live music, cold beer and Bavarian fare. Upgrade to VIP to get a commemorative Oktoberfest stein, free refills on beer, wine and soda, access to the VIP tent and bar, plus much more. Pre-sale has ended so make sure to get your tickets at the door.

Night of Shimmering Lights

When: Starts October 8-10

Where: Sunkissed Acres at 2302 N Dover Road, Dover

Cost: $7 (Ages 2 and under are FREE)

Info: This 1/4-mile walking trail with hundreds of themed light displays is perfect for all ages! The trail features pixel-animated props moving to the music, outdoor movies, a maze of lights, a scavenger hunt, games, and crafts. Walk the trail as many times as your energy allows! If you can’t make it this weekend, the event continues October 14-17 and 21-31.

RELATED | 2021 Fall Festivals and Halloween Events to check out in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox

When: 7:02 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $72+

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox during Game 2 of the division series!

Saturday, October 9

Tampa Bay Lightning Season Kick-Off Bar Crawl

When: 4 p.m.

Where: American Social at 601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning & Downtown Crawlers are joining forces once again to get the 2021-22 season started the right way. Check in will be at American Social, and from there you’ll visit GenX Tavern, Harpoon Harry’s, Yeoman’s Cask & Lion, Maloney’s Irish Pub, and District Tavern. Ticket price includes a welcome drink at 5 of the bars of your choice, exclusive food and drink specials at each bar and a chance to win Lightning swag and signed items.

Sunday, October 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $96+

Info: Watch the Bucs take on the Dolphins at Raymond James! Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Zac Brown Band

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $40+

Info: Zac Brown Band is coming to Tampa for The Comeback Tour. They will perform with special guests Devin Dawson and Ashland Craft.