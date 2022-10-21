What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-23

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, October 21

28th Annual Haunted Woods

When: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Hillsborough River State Park at 15402 N. U.S. Highway 301, Thonotosassa

Cost: $30 (Kids under 12 get in for FREE)

Info: Celebrate the season with friends and family under the stars! All proceeds go to Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society and help improve our park. This event is cash only.

We Outside Comedy Tour (POSTPONED due to an unforeseen conflict with artist schedules)

Saturday, October 22

Taco & Margarita Festival

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $12 in advance | $20 day of (Kids 12 and under get in for FREE)

Info: Enjoy food and beverage vendors serving up their best tacos and tequila cocktails. This event is happening rain or shine.

Piertoberfest

When: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20 (Kids under 12 get in for FREE)

Info: Beer season is here! The festival will take place on Spa Beach Park and will feature authentic German-style beer, food, music, games, and more! Come dressed in your best lederhosen and be ready to hoist some steins.

11th Annual Tampa Pig Jig

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park at 1001 N. Boulevard Tampa

Cost: SOLD OUT

Info: Each Fall, the Tampa Pig Jig brings incredible live music, delicious food, ice-cold beer, and a fierce corporate barbecue competition to downtown Tampa’s waterfront. Tampa Bay’s premier philanthropic community event will return for an eleventh year when it welcomes multi-Platinum, award-winning artist Sam Hunt.

Dessert Wars

When: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: SOLD OUT

Info: Enjoy the largest dessert festival in America. This is your chance to sample over 50+ local dessert vendors that you might not know about. Whether you prefer cookies, ice cream or donuts, these vendors sample their best and compete to be Dessert Wars Champion!

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $37.25+

Info: Watch the lightning take on the Islanders at Amalie Arena this weekend!

13 Ugly Men Presents: The Halloween Party

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Cuban Club at 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa

Cost: $40

Info: Join thousands for the largest Halloween Party in the Tampa Bay Area! Come and costume and party for a purpose. The proceeds from this event benefit One Voice Foundation, which aims to support children with cancer and their families by connecting them with financial, emotional and educational CARE while funding research for tomorrow’s CURE.

