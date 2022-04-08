Tampa Bay's newest glamping site opens at Hillsborough River State Park

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Get ready to camp in style at one of the best nature parks in Central Florida!

Timberline Glamping offers resort-style tents for rent at Hillsborough River State Park, located only 30 minutes outside of Tampa.

Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra-spacious completely furnished Safari Tents and Bell Tents give large families or groups of friends the extra space they need to glamp in comfort.

Choose from queen or king-sized beds with the option to have bunk beds or add extra mattresses.

Each tent includes:



Keurig Coffee maker

Mini fridge

Rugs, lamps, diffuser, and other home decor

Electrical outlets to charge your devices

Your own Ceiling Fan, Residential A/C & Heating Unit.

2 hammocks, a wood fire ring with a cooking grate, string lights, 2 camp chairs, and a picnic table.

Hillsborough River State Park is a refuge from city life with seven miles of nature trails and wonderful wildlife viewing.

From fishing in the Hillsborough River to hiking or biking on the trails or picnicking under pavilions built in the 1930s, there is something for everyone here. Visitors can also view Class II river rapids, which are rare in Florida, and canoe or kayak along the scenic Hillsborough River.

Tent rentals start at $154 and make sure to reserve your stay online in advance. Click here for more information.

Admission to the park costs $4 for one person, or $6 if there are two to eight people in the car. It costs $2 for pedestrians and bicyclists to get into the park.

Check it out at 15402 US 301 N Thonotosassa, FL 33592.

