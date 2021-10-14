What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 15-17

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, October 15

Scream-A-Geddon

When: Select Dates from September 10 - October 31

Where: 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City

Cost: $24.95

Info: SCREAM-A-GEDDON returns for its seventh season. New this year is Bloodwater Bayou, a chilling new haunted attraction featuring priestess who walks the backwaters with a bone headdress, hypnotizing the innocent and transporting them to an alternate plane of existence. In addition, there will be five other fan-favorite blood-pumping haunted attractions, sinister characters and a horrifying Monster Midway. And don’t forget to join Bonzo the clown and his bar-mates for local craft beers that one could truly die over at Bonzo’s Beer Garden.

Drone Tour of Scream-A-Geddon in Dade City, FL

New York Bulls II vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium, St. Pete

Cost: $26

Info: The Rowdies are hosting the New York Bulls II for a Friday night game at Al Lang Stadium!

Saturday, October 16

Tampa Bay's Tailgate Taste Fest

When: 3 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest is the ultimate place to be on October 16th. A free, family-friendly event at Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park, Tailgate Taste Fest’s robust schedule includes activities for the casual event-goer and the ultimate sports fan alike. Entertainment consists of a food competition with local restaurants serving up the most delicious tailgate foods Tampa has to offer, live music from local and national bands, a competitive corn hole tournament and, of course, live action from the day’s most exciting college football games shown on huge LED video screens!

Kayak Shell Key Preserve

When: 9 a.m. to Sunset

Where: Tierra Verde, FL

Cost: $60

Info: Take an adventure to Shell Key Preserve in a completely clear kayak – just south of St. Pete Beach! Get Up and Go Kayaking Tampa Bay offers stunning kayak tours through mangrove tunnels, isolated sandbars, and sandy shorelines stocked full of shells.

Visit Shell Key Preserve in crystal clear kayaks | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Sunday, October 17

Hunsader Farms

When: When: October 16-31 (Saturday-Sunday only)

Where: 5500 Co Road 675, Bradenton

Cost: $12 for adults | FREE for kids 10 and under ($5 for parking)

Info: Every day of the Pumpkin Festival consists of a craft show, live music and shows, lots of pumpkins, hayrides, pony rides, a chainsaw sculptor, scarecrow displays, a corn maze, a big train ride, food galore and so much more! Dogs are allowed as long as they are friendly, on a leash and picked up after.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival | Taste and See Tampa Bay

