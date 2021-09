TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — Take an adventure to Shell Key Preserve in a completely clear kayak – just south of St. Pete Beach!

Get Up and Go Kayaking Tampa Bay offers stunning kayak tours through mangrove tunnels, isolated sandbars, and sandy shorelines stocked full of shells.

Along this paddle be on the lookout for manatee, dolphins, pelicans, and other local marine life.

Tours last about two and a half hours and start at $59 per person.

