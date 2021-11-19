What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-21

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-21), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday, November 18

Sanding Ovations

When: November 18-21

Where: 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, FL

Cost: FREE

Info: Come see Treasure Island’s beach come to life at the 2021 Sanding Ovations presents “Sandlantis, a Sand Sculpting Exhibition and Competition". See what happens when master sculptors use their imaginations and turn piles of sand and buckets of water into “outSANDing” works of art. There will also be a free music entertainment lineup throughout the event and fireworks on Saturday night. Best of all, this year’s event will extend into a second encore weekend, Nov. 26-28.

Saturday, November 20

Winter Beach at St. Pete Pier

When: November 20-January 17

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: The St. Pete Pier is transforming into a waterfront winter wonderland! There’s always something to do at Winter Beach and at the St. Pete Pier, from ice skating, to Santa sightings, to an arcade, or a free holiday concert. Find the perfect gift this holiday season at the Winter Beach Holiday Market, featuring a diverse lineup of local vendors, artists, and the Winter Beach gift shop. Admission to Winter Beach is free, however, tickets are required to ice skate. Tickets are now on sale for $17, and include 75-minute access to the rink and skate rentals.

Dunedin Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Highlander Park at 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin

Cost: $5 ($10 at the door)

Info: The Dunedin Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival presented by the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation is an annual event centered around Traditional and Contemporary Celtic music and both local and national craft beer. Each year the main stage features regional, national, and international Celtic music artists along with the City of Dunedin Pipe Band. There will be plenty of beer, food and merchandise vendors as well.

Dessert Wars

When: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall at 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $45+ (SOLD OUT)

Info: America’s Largest Dessert Festival returns to Tampa! This is your chance to sample over 50 local dessert vendors that you might not know about. Whether you prefer cookies, ice cream or donuts, the vendors sample their best and compete to be Dessert Wars Champion! General admission passes include 30 sample tickets, and VIP admission includes 50 sample tickets, a "go-box" and early entrance to the event at 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $37.25+

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New Jersey Devils in Tampa this weekend! Doors open at 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $28.25+

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Minnesota Wild in Tampa this weekend! Doors open at 4 p.m.

Looking to try something new in St. Pete this weekend? Stop by Par Bar for some mini golf and beer on tap! It's open 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. daily.