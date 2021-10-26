St. Pete Pier transforms into winter wonderland with outdoor ice rink starting Nov. 20

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Pier is transforming into a waterfront winter wonderland!

Winter Beach will feature its very own outdoor ice skating rink, festive food, holiday music, photos with Santa, “snow” days, themed skating nights like silent disco, 80s and 90s night, holiday events such as musical concerts, holiday movie night, and so much more.

Guests can also search for the perfect gift at the Holiday Market, featuring unique gifts from the Winter Beach gift shop, as well as a variety of local vendors and artists.

The grand opening celebration will kick off the holiday season on November 20 at 3 p.m. with fun for the whole family following the installation of the 4,000 square-foot ice skating rink made of real ice and a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Mayor Rick Kriseman. Ice skating will be available during the grand opening event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The rink will be open daily from Nov. 20 through Jan. 17, 2022.

Admission to Winter Beach is free, however, tickets are required to ice skate. Tickets are now on sale for $17, and include 75-minute access to the rink and skate rentals.

