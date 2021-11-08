Par Bar, a mini golf-themed bar, is open in Downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Par Bar is now open for business in Downtown St. Pete. Enjoy beer, wine and sake-based cocktails while you test your skills on an 18-hole mini golf course.

Par Bar in St. Pete | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Located in the Grand Central District, Par Bar opened toward the end of October. Owners and St. Pete residents Marcel Gruber, Kurt Campagna and Joe Taylor wanted to open a unique experience with the 10,000-sqft of space they purchased, and a bar that has an full mini golf course seemed like the right fit. Most of the course was hand-built by the owners and their team.

"It's a very technical course, it's a little bit different than your...traditional, you know, mini golf course you may be used to," said Gruber. "You're going to have to have...a lot more thought and a lot more luck to get through it well."

It takes about an hour to play through all 18 holes. There are additional activities on site like golf arcade games, ping pong and trash can beer pong. Par Bar is dog-friendly, just as long as you keep your pet off the actual course. And if you're looking for more competitive game play, a golf league is coming soon on Tuesday nights.

Cool off at the bar and take in the golf-themed art painted on the walls by local Jimmy Breen. The bar features ten beers on tap (including some local favorites from Green Bench and Cigar City), a variety of seltzers and wines, plus sake bombs.

If you're hungry, Nueva Cantina food truck is on site to serve up delicious tacos, nachos, chimichangas and more. They're open all day on the weekend and after 5 p.m. during the week.

Par Bar brings a much-needed businesses to St. Pete.

"There's actually no mini golf courses in St. Pete at all," said Gruber, explaining that the closest mini golf courses are in St. Pete Beach or North Pinellas instead of in St. Petersburg proper. "Seeing our local community come out and show the support that they have has been overwhelming."

Par Bar is open daily from 12 p.m.-12 a.m.; the mini golf bar is kid-friendly during the day but transitions to 21 and up after dark. It costs $14 per person to play mini golf.

