What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | March 24-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 24-27), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday, March 24

Frozen

When: now - April 3

Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts at 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

Cost: $35+

Info: From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. Frozen features the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.

Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate

When: March 24-27

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $20+

Info: The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography, and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces, Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience. Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice in an unforgettable experience!

Tampa Cigar Week

When: March 24-27

Where: various locations around Tampa

Cost: $60+

Info: The Tampa Cigar week is an event for Tampa to show it is the capital of cigars for the United States. This is a cigar-centric festival that shows support for the cigar community. Visit local venues from small privately owned shops, large corporations, host hotels and celebrity frequented lounges and clubs, to make this event come to life. You can also enjoy local DJ’s, restaurants, local services and historical sites.

Friday, March 25

Ink by the Bay

When: March 25-27

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa

Cost: $25+

Info: The tattoo convention is back! Watch live art demos, attend seminars and even book an appointment to get tattooed at the convention. Event passes are $25 for one day or $50 for the whole weekend.

Saturday, March 26

Tampa Pride 2022 Diversity Parade

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 7th Avenue in Ybor

Cost: FREE

Info: Tampa Pride is back! The parade will wind its way east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and 7th Avenue, down 7th Avenue to 20th Street. The parade will be announced from Centro Ybor beginning at 4 p.m. Food Truck Alley will also run all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tampa Pride 2022 | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Airfest

When: March 26-27

Where: MacDill AFB at 9211 Marina Bay Dr, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: The people who work and serve on MacDill Air Force Base invite you to Tampa Bay Airfest 2022. This event will feature an amazing variety of military and civilian flight performances, including the United States Navy Blue Angels. There will also be family-friendly activities showcasing all five branches of the U.S. military as well as first responder agencies.

Spring Training Games

TD Ballpark, Dunedin



Friday @ 1:07 p.m. — Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers (Cost: $15)

Sunday @ 1:07 p.m. — Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies (Cost: $15)

Baycare Ballpark, Clearwater



Friday @ 1:05 p.m. — Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees (Cost: $21)

George Steinbrenner Field, Tampa

