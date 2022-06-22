What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 24-26

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 24-26), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, June 24

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 1:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a weekend series at The Trop!

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Join us inside Amalie Arena for the official Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Final Watch Party! Enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials, and more! Tickets are available for $10 with the proceeds going to the Lightning Foundation. Arena doors will open one hour before puck drop.

Saturday, June 25

St. Pete Pride

When: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: North Straub Park, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: St. Pete’s Pride festival and parade return this weekend after the parade was canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic. The City of St. Petersburg kicked off Pride Month with events on June 1 and expects 310,000 people to travel to the city throughout the month. The St. Pete Pride Parade will be held at the St. Pete Waterfront on June 25 at 2 p.m. This is a free event. The parade route will run from Vinoy Park to Albert Whittard Park along Bayshore Drive. The parade festival will take place along the parade route and host a variety of local vendors, food trucks, DJ, and a beer garden.

Watermelon Weekend at Keel Farms

When: June 25-26 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free Admission | Pet-Friendly

Info: Get ready for Watermelon Weekend! Keel Farms in Plant City is featuring a 2-day festival celebrating its watermelons, wine, and cider. Enjoy tasty drinks, food vendors, water slides, and more! Admission is free and the event is pet-friendly.

Train - AM Gold Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $12.50

Info: Get ready to rock! Train is bringing the AM Gold Tour to Tampa! The concert kicks off Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Amphitheatre. Tickets start at $12.50.

Sunday, June 26

Tampa Bay Boat Show

When: June 24-26

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Ahoy Mates! The largest boating event in the Tampa Bay area showcases area boat dealers and manufacturers, from yachts to cruisers, kayaks to standup paddle-boards along with multiple vendors for the latest in boating and fishing supplies and accessories. This three-day sales event offers a great way to see and compare millions of dollars in boating inventory all in one location.

Game 6: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (If Necessary)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $424 | Thunder Alley $5

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Colorado Avalanche (if necessary) in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals! Puck drops at 8 p.m.

——

