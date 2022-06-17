St. Pete Pride 2022: Everything you need to know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pride is happening now and ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the festivities.

Over 260,000 people have attended the St. Pete Pride Parade in previous years, making St. Pete the biggest pride event in the state of Florida.

LGBTQ+ Youth & Family Day

The event starts at 10 a.m. on June 18 at both North and South Straub Park. This is a free event for LGBTQ+ youth, their families, and allies to enjoy family-focused activities and performances.

Shades of Pride

This event starts at 2 p.m. on June 19 at the Factory. Shades of Pride will celebrate the history of Juneteenth. The event is free, but VIP tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Friday Night Concert

The waterfront concert will be located at Spa Beach-St. Pete Pier Waterfront on June 24 at 4 p.m. Performers include some of region's top LGBTQ+ artists. General admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

St. Pete Pride Parade

The St. Pete Pride Parade will be held at the St. Pete Waterfront on June 25 at 2 p.m. This is a free event. The parade route will run from Vinoy Park to Albert Whittard Park along Bayshore Drive. The parade festival will take place along the parade route and host a variety of local vendors, food trucks, DJ, and a beer garden.

Guests who do not want to be in the crowd but would still like to watch the parade can watch the livestream at Spa beach.

'Pride in Grand Central' Street Carnival

The Sunday street festival will be located in the Grand Central District on June 26 at 11 a.m. The event is free to attend but there will be multiple vendors, food, carnival games, and entertainment for guests to enjoy.

PSTA will have a fare-free weekend June 25-26 and will be running park 'n' rides to the parade on June 25. Click here for more information.

For more information on St. Pete Pride visit here.