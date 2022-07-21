What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 22-24

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 22-24), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, July 22

Jurassic Quest

When: July 22-24

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $22+

Info: Attention dinosaur lovers! Jurassic Quest is roaring into Tampa! See a herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50-foot long Megalodon. Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Meet trainers, baby dinos and watch a live interactive Raptor show. You don’t want to miss “The Quest” interactive adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, “Triceratots” soft play area, and more!

Jurassic Quest | Morning Blend

Jay Pharoah

When: July 22-23

Where: Improv Tampa at 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa

Cost: $37

Info: Comedian Jay Pharoah is coming to Tampa! He's best known for his spot-on celebrity impressions and his time on Saturday Night Live. He'll perform two shows on Friday night (7:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.) and two more on Saturday (7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.). All shows are 21 and up except the 10:15 show on Friday, which is 18 and up.

Saturday, July 23

Rowdie For 'Merica Pub Crawl 2022

When: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Yard and Ale at 260 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg

Cost: $35 ($40 day off and $45 at the door)

Info: Join the annual "Rowdies Pub Crawl" with a patriotic twist. Deck out in your best red, white, and blue and crawl through Downtown St. Pete. You'll get a free drink at each of the 5 bars (typically a choice of either a beer/seltzer or a spirit drink), patriotic swag, green and gold swag, and a game ticket to the Rowdies vs. Atlanta United 2.

Rowdies vs. Atlanta United 2

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15 standing room only | $26+ reserved seating

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Rowdies take on the Atlanta United FC II in St. Pete!

Iration and Atmosphere

When: 7-11 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $35

Info: Iration and Atmosphere are coming to St. Pete for their Sunshine and Summer Nights Tour! They'll perform with special guests Passafire and The Grouch with DJ Fresh. Check them out at Spa Beach. Gates open at 5 p.m.

R&B Music Experience - Keith Sweat Birthday Celebration

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $65

Info: Known as one of the Godfathers of R&B music, Keith Sweat will be headlining an incredible lineup of artists including Monica, Tevin Campbell, 112, Ginuwine and Silk. Doors open 60-90 minutes ahead of time.

Sunday, July 24

Beyond Van Gogh

When: Now until July 24

Where: Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center, Sarasota

Cost: $49.99 for adults | $28.99 for kids ages 5-15

Info: This is your last weekend to check out a new truly immersive experience. While other shows use virtual reality or still images, Beyond Van Gogh breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses. The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting.