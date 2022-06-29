Watch Now
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 1-4

Dude Perfect.jpeg
Dude Perfect
Dude Perfect.jpeg
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 16:23:19-04

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this holiday weekend (July 1-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, July 1

Dude Perfect: That’s Happy Summer Tour

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Cost: Starting at $29
Info: As demand for their family-friendly brand of entertainment grows, fans will see the Dudes compete in even bigger battles, tell their laugh-out-loud stories and get a little messy in the process. The tour will feature some of the most popular segments from their award-winning “Overtime” series like Cool not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester, as well as new fan-favorite segments like Get Crafty and Top 10.

LIST: 4th of July events around the Tampa Bay area

Saturday, July 2

Memphis 901 FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets starting at $26
Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Memphis 901 FC on Friday night at Al Lang Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks following the game.

Sunday, July 3

Stand By Me at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Tampa Theatre, Downtown Tampa
Cost: $10 admission
Info: Enjoy a screening of the 1986 classic film 'Stand By Me' at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend! The movie begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $10.

Monday, July 4

Click here for 4th of July events around the Tampa Bay area

——

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.