What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 1-4

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this holiday weekend (July 1-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, July 1
Dude Perfect: That’s Happy Summer Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Cost: Starting at $29
Info: As demand for their family-friendly brand of entertainment grows, fans will see the Dudes compete in even bigger battles, tell their laugh-out-loud stories and get a little messy in the process. The tour will feature some of the most popular segments from their award-winning “Overtime” series like Cool not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester, as well as new fan-favorite segments like Get Crafty and Top 10.
Saturday, July 2
Memphis 901 FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets starting at $26
Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Memphis 901 FC on Friday night at Al Lang Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks following the game.
Sunday, July 3
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Tampa Theatre, Downtown Tampa
Cost: $10 admission
Info: Enjoy a screening of the 1986 classic film 'Stand By Me' at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend! The movie begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $10.
Monday, July 4
