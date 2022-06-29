What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 1-4

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this holiday weekend (July 1-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, July 1

Dude Perfect: That’s Happy Summer Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Starting at $29

Info: As demand for their family-friendly brand of entertainment grows, fans will see the Dudes compete in even bigger battles, tell their laugh-out-loud stories and get a little messy in the process. The tour will feature some of the most popular segments from their award-winning “Overtime” series like Cool not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester, as well as new fan-favorite segments like Get Crafty and Top 10.

Saturday, July 2

Memphis 901 FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets starting at $26

Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Memphis 901 FC on Friday night at Al Lang Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks following the game.

Sunday, July 3

Stand By Me at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre, Downtown Tampa

Cost: $10 admission

Info: Enjoy a screening of the 1986 classic film 'Stand By Me' at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend! The movie begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $10.

Monday, July 4

