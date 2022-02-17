What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | February 18-20

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, February 18

Joe Bonamassa

When: February 18-19

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $87

Info: Three-time GRAMMY nominated blues-rock guitar icon Joe Bonamassa returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall! Joe Bonamassa is one of today's top live performers. His enthusiastic shows are one of the biggest parts of his career, and a favorite for music lovers worldwide. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world's biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Florida State Fair

When: Now - February 21

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Cost: Click here for more information

Info: The 2022 Florida State Fair has finally arrived! Taking place from February 10-21 there will be plenty of fun for people of all ages to do.

Tampa Fresh Foods Art Exhibit

When: Now - February 20

Where: 1050 Water Street, Tampa

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Tampa Fresh Foods has turned the mundane task of grocery shopping into an interactive art exhibit made of felt! The exhibit is located in the up-and-coming Water Street Tampa area. It runs from January 20-February 20 and it is free to check out. Artist and store manager Lucy Sparrow started working with felt when she was only 5 or 6 years old, and this is the biggest installation that she has ever done.

Saturday, February 19

Safety Harbour Art and Seafood on the Waterfront

When: February 18-19

Where: Waterfront Park, Safety Harbour

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Art & Seafood on the Waterfront Festival is a showcase of beautiful juried art and great local seafood which will take place in the beautiful Waterfront Park in Safety Harbor.

Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ

When: February 19 at 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $42

Info: The 8th annual Beer Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon with delicious BBQ vendors available.

Sunday, February 20

LECOM Suncoast Classic PGA Tour

When: February 17-20

Where: Lakewood National Golf Club

Cost: Prices will vary

Info: The PGA Tour has landed in Tampa Bay! Check out over a hundred professional golfers in the LECOM Suncoast Classic PGA Tour at the Lakewood National Golf Club in Manatee County.

