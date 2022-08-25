Watch Now
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 26, 2019, in Napa, Calif. The musician has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 25, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 27

Enjoy explosive flavors and big bites at TNT Burger in Tampa

When: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: 7206 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.

TNT Burger in Tampa | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Saturday, August 28

Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

When: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Morean Arts Center, St. Petersburg
Cost: Timed Admission Tickets Cost $20
Info: The Morean Arts Center invites you to compete in a city-wide search for St. Petersburg’s Best Cupcake!

Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour

When: 7 p.m.
Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $100
Info: Get ready to rock! Carlos Santana is joining up with Earth, Wind & Fire for the Miraculous Supernatural Tour! The concert kicks off Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Orange County SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $26
Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Orange County FC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium.

Trick Daddy's 25th Anniversary Celebration

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Yuengling Center, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Info: The Trick Daddy and Friends 25th Anniversary concert is coming to Tampa! Saturday night will showcase Trick Daddy, CeeLo Green, Trina, Juvenile, Plies and more surprise acts. Tickets start at $39.

