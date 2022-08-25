What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, August 27
Enjoy explosive flavors and big bites at TNT Burger in Tampa
When: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: 7206 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
Saturday, August 28
Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest
When: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Morean Arts Center, St. Petersburg
Cost: Timed Admission Tickets Cost $20
Info: The Morean Arts Center invites you to compete in a city-wide search for St. Petersburg’s Best Cupcake!
Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $100
Info: Get ready to rock! Carlos Santana is joining up with Earth, Wind & Fire for the Miraculous Supernatural Tour! The concert kicks off Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Orange County SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $26
Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Orange County FC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium.
Trick Daddy's 25th Anniversary Celebration
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Yuengling Center, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Info: The Trick Daddy and Friends 25th Anniversary concert is coming to Tampa! Saturday night will showcase Trick Daddy, CeeLo Green, Trina, Juvenile, Plies and more surprise acts. Tickets start at $39.
