Enjoy explosive flavors and big bites at TNT Burger in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.—Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.

This family-owned business got its start during the pandemic; co-owners Carolina Martinez and Sergio Rueda opened the doors in September of 2020. "TNT Burger is not just a burger place, it's a whole new concept of fast food," said Martinez. "It's not about just eating a burger, it's about living a whole new experience behind every bite."

Teyonna Edwards | Taste and See Tampa Bay Covid-19 Vaccine Burger

Here are some of their unique menu items:



Covid-19 Vaccine Burger: Tampa Magazine's local winner for Best Burger in Tampa Bay 2022, this beast is made with caramelized bacon, crispy onion rings, cheddar, and topped with a syringe filled with their homemade smoked sauce

24K Gold Burger: a burger covered in real edible gold. It costs $99.99 and comes out in a smoked dome; it can only be ordered for dine-in

The Cheesy Beast: an Angus patty topped with glazed smoked sausages on a brioche bun and drenched in mozzarella cheese

Bella Ciao Burger: General Manager Alberto Martinez says this is the best burger. This patty is topped with a soft burrata cheese, balsamic glazed tomatoes, Italian pesto sauce, and crispy pepperoni

Waikiki Burger: Rueda's favorite, this patty is topped with applewood smoked bacon, grilled pineapple slices, chef sauce, and cheddar

La Gaucha Burger: Carolina Martinez's favorite is made with an Angus patty, Argentinian chorizo covered with chimichurri, double mozzarella cheese, and garlic sauce

Teyonna Edwards | Taste and See Tampa Bay 24K Gold Burger

They also offer hot dogs and loaded fries, including their signature TNT Fries made with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, hot dog slices, corn, bacon and topped with homemade sauce. You can find the full menu on TNT's Instagram.

Soon they will introduce a Mac and Cheese Burger, so make sure to follow along on their social media to see when that will be released.

TNT Burger is located at 7206 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. They have covered outdoor dinning and they're also available on Grubhub. They're open for dinner Tuesday through Friday and from 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

