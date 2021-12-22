What's happening in Tampa Bay this holiday weekend? | Dec. 23-26

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this holiday weekend (December 23-26), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday, December 23

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF Knights vs. UF Gators

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $30

Info: Watch the Knights take on the Gators during the annual Gasparilla Bowl! The game will also be televised on ESPN. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Lights on 98th

When: December 23-24

Where: 7877 98th St. N, Seminole

Cost: FREE

Info: This drive-thru/walk-thru experience in Seminole features roughly a 1/4-million lights, live music, holiday movies, a fire pit and free Chick-fil-A cookies. Stop by for a photo with Santa and the Grinch as you take in the colorful Christmas display. This is a free community event to attend, but they are accepting donations for Stop the Movement, a local charity that raises awareness about human trafficking.

Lights on 98th Street in Seminole | Taste and See Tampa Bay

RELATED | 2021 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's Festival of Lights and Santa's Village

When: November 25-December 26

Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds at 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover

Cost: $25/car (up to 8 people)

Info: The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds has an ALL-NEW holiday light spectacular. Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village will envelop guests in an enchanting winter wonderland from beginning to end. One million lights will blanket the entire site and this year’s event boasts a nearly two-mile drive-thru of continuous light features followed by a festive walking visit to Santa’s Village, where guests can enjoy ornament making, camel rides, plenty of food vendors, pictures with Santa and much more. Select nights are drive-thru only ($20/car) so make sure to plan ahead!

Tampa Bay's Festival of Lights and Santa's Village | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Nights of Shimmering Lights

When: November 26-December 26

Where: Sunkissed Acres at 2302 N Dover Road, Dover

Cost: $7 (kids 2 and under get in FREE)

Info: This winter event features a ¼-mile walking trail through the shimmering lights dancing to music. Walk at your own pace and stop as often as you like. Did not get enough the first time through? Try it again and again as many times as you like! When you need a break, make sure to stop at the Holiday Village for light refreshments and donuts, watch a seasonal movie on the big screen, play some games or take pictures at the photo spot.

Night of Shimmering Lights in Dover, FL | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Sunday, December 26

Holiday Classics: Elf (2003)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $10 ($7 for Tampa Theatre Members)

Info: Check out one of your favorite holiday classics at the Tampa Theatre! Doors open an hour before showtime.

WWE Holiday Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: WWE is returning to Tampa for the holidays! See your favorite smackdown superstars under the same roof for one night only. It all concludes with the 6-man tag team main event.

