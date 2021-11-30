2021 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—Whether you're looking for festive lights or pop-up Christmas bars, these 11 events are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

TAMPA

Winter Village

When: November 19-January 2

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages. Enjoy The Shops of Winter Village featuing 7 boutiques from local vendors, winter cafe that serves up holiday treats and an ice skating rink ($17, includes skate rental). Hop aboard the Winter Village Express ($10 for everyone over the age of 2), a one hour excursion that features a sing-a-long, trivia and milk and cookies.

River of Lights

When: December 3-30

Where: Tampa Convention Center (Pirate Water Taxi Home Dock: Stop #7)

Cost: $20 for children | $25 for adults

Info: Hop on Tampa's water taxi tour of holiday lights and decorations along the river including Holiday Island. As you cruise, you will get up-close views of Downtown Tampa's spectacular seasonal decorations and holiday lights. This family-friendly event will include a holiday river tour hosted by Ebenezer, Dickens Carolers performing Christmas sing-a-longs, and a chance to see snow flurries in Florida! Every child will have an opportunity to write a letter to Santa and drop it off in Tampa's only floating mailbox to the North Pole.

Sylvan Ramble Lights

When: December 3-31

Where: 4412 West Sylvan Ramble Street, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: What started as a small computerized light show, has turned into one of the biggest holiday light shows in the area! Shows last about 20 minutes and feature popular songs that will be sure to get you in the holiday mood, plus special effects like fog and and spark machines. The show is free to watch, but they will be collecting donations for Where Love Grows.

Bad Santa: A Naughty Pop-Up Cocktail Experience

When: December 9-26

Where: The Cuban Club at 2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa

Cost: $55+

Info: This immersive holiday speakeasy in Ybor is run by a naughty Kris Kringle, who wanted to take a year off to pursue his dream of opening a bar. Visit one of the naughtiest locations in the city as Bad Santa himself takes you on a very merry 4-part interactive cocktail journey. Ticket Price includes includes 4 themed cocktails and live entertainment. Hang out with Bad Santa and find out what it really means to be on the naughty list!

St. Petersburg

Winter Beach at St. Pete Pier

When: November 20-January 17

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: The St. Pete Pier is transforming into a waterfront winter wonderland! There’s always something to do at Winter Beach and at the St. Pete Pier, from ice skating, to Santa sightings, to an arcade, or a free holiday concert. Find the perfect gift this holiday season at the Winter Beach Holiday Market, featuring a diverse lineup of local vendors, artists, and the Winter Beach gift shop. Admission to Winter Beach is free, however, tickets are required to ice skate. Tickets are now on sale for $17, and include 75-minute access to the rink and skate rentals.

Enchant Christmas

When: November 26-January 2

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $25+ (ages 2 and under are free)

Info: The immersive experience is back this year and will again transform Tropicana Field into a Christmas wonderland. Enchant features ice skating, Christmas light maze, the Enchant Market, a kids play area, plenty of holiday treats and Santa himself.

Miracle at Mezzo

When: November 26-December 31

Where: Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails at 1111 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: Back for it's 4th consecutive year, Intermezzo is transforming into a holiday bar! Enjoy specially crafted Christmas cocktails and shots ranging from $9-$14 as you take in the kitschy and festive decor!

Around Hillsborough

Tampa Bay's Festival of Lights and Santa's Village

When: November 25-December 26

Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds at 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover

Cost: $25/car (up to 8 people)

Info: The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds has an ALL-NEW holiday light spectacular. Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village will envelop guests in an enchanting winter wonderland from beginning to end. One million lights will blanket the entire site and this year’s event boasts a nearly two-mile drive-thru of continuous light features followed by a festive walking visit to Santa’s Village, where guests can enjoy ornament making, camel rides, plenty of food vendors, pictures with santa and much more. Select nights are drive-thru only ($20/car) so make sure to plan ahead!

Nights of Shimmering Lights

When: November 26-December 26

Where: Sunkissed Acres at 2302 N Dover Road, Dover

Cost: $7 (kids 2 and under get in FREE)

Info: This winter event features a ¼-mile walking trail through the shimmering lights dancing to music. Walk at your own pace and stop as often as you like. Didn’t get enough the first time through? Try it again and again as many times as you like! When you need a break, make sure to stop at the Holiday Village for light refreshments, watch a seasonal movie on the big screen, play some games or take pictures at the photo spot.

Around Pinellas

Santa's Social Club

When: December 1-27

Where: Sonder Social Club at 966 Douglas Ave Unit 101, Dunedin

Cost: FREE

Info: Sonder Social Club in Dunedin has transformed into Santa's Social Club, for a much-needed, unique Christmas pop-up bar experience! Check out more than 2,000 feet of lights, 1,000 ornaments and additional festive decor that customers brought in. The bar features a 12 Drinks of Christmas cocktail menu (prices range from $10-$13) as well as some festive holiday food items.

Florida Botanical Gardens

When: November 26-January 2

Where: 12520 Ulmerton Rd, Largo

Cost: $10 suggested donation for those over 13

Info: The Gardens will sparkle with 1 million, twinkling, LED lights in a multitude of colors. Vibrant laser lights and lighted figures round out our display to wow guests of all ages. The Train Guys will be back again for the opening weekend of the event. Their model trains will surround our 18 foot evergreen tree, bedecked in nature-inspired splendor, in the heart of the Wedding Garden.