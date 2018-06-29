Toy Story Land opens Saturday at Disney's Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney’s all-new Toy Story Land officially opens Saturday at Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

You’ll feel like you’re the size of a toy in the larger-than-life outdoor setting of Andy’s backyard where Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog and other fun-loving Toy Story characters come to life.

The special land features a Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, Alien Swirling Saucers, Toy Story Mania and much more!

Story: Fun facts about the all-new 'Toy Story Land' at Disney's Hollywood Studios

"With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences, Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering's collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios," said Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. "This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy."

Woody’s Lunch Box – actually, Andy’s lunch box that he’s set on its side – will serve up tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats from a walk-up window setting. The entire land will serve as a visual celebration of toys, with Crayons, Cooties, Green Army Men, Rubik’s Cubes, Tinkertoys, and other familiar toys and game pieces incorporated into the land’s design.

Here are some fun facts about the park:

More than 400 toy blocks fill Andy’s backyard.

In Toy Story Land, Andy’s footprint is about 25 feet long or the equivalent of a size 240 shoe.

It would take a Green Army Man roughly 12 steps just to travel the length of one of Andy’s shoe-prints.

You would need a backpack the size of a school bus to carry the Buzz and Woody figures that tower over Toy Story Land.

The weight of the Slinky Dog Dash track and support columns weighs almost as much as 125,000 gallons of milk.

Together Rex and the Jenga Tower are as tall as 7½ Green Army Men standing on top of one another.

Get ready to feel like a small part of Andy's world in this larger than life attraction.

—————