Timpano in Hyde Park Village is a brunch and dinner hot spot

TAMPA, Fla. — Timpano in Hyde Park has gotten an upgrade!

This popular Italian spot now has a brand new look and a brunch menu. When you step into the space, you will see plenty of warm colors, brass and gold touches, vibrant plants and an extended outdoor patio, plus some Instagramable backdrops like a Vespa covered in flowers.

"We see ourselves as a neighborhood restaurant, so we want to give people options," said Jason Saldutti, executive chef for Timpano.

From the brunch menu, try dishes like the Carbonara Benedict, which is a crispy pasta topped with bacon, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce, or the Salmon Crostini—a light and airy option with whipped boursin cheese, beet sprouts and bottarga (cured fish roe).

No brunch is complete without a mimosa! Timpano is offering a "Let's Get Fizzical" mimosa experience, which features your choice of two fresh juices (Strawberry Rhubarb, White Peach, Sicilian Blood Orange) and a bottle of Tavistock Prosecco or any other bottle of bubbly from their menu.

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., plus there will be live music on select days.

When it comes to dinner, here are a few fan favorite dishes to try:



Burrata: served with Sicilian pistachio butter, tomato jam, and Tuscan bread

Veal Chop Parmesan: bone is removed, breaded and fried, veal is pounded thin and served with family red sauce and locally made mozzarella

Rigatoni: spicy dish with charred tomatoes, calabrian chilies and garlic



Timpano also has an all-fresh pasta program showcasing different types of pasta and recipes re-imagined. The new Parm to Table Experience features bucatini al pesto prepared table side in a parmesan wheel. This dish serves 2-3 people and is a great middle course, according to Saldutti.

They have also added some new cocktails to the menu, like their Pancetta-Smoked Old Fashioned and Frozen Strawberry Aperol Spritz. Their award-winning Espresso Martini is still a fan favorite.

You can find all of their menus online. Timpano plans to start serving lunch soon, which will include some house-made sandwiches like a Sliced Roasted Pork Sandwich.

"I think we cater to every experience people are looking for," said Saldutti. "Whether it's a night out in the neighborhood, a quiet date, a night out with the family, or if you're going out with friends...I think this is the place for you."

Timpano is located at 1610 W Swann Avenue in Hyde Park, across from Goody Goody Burgers.

Looking for some other things to do in Hyde Park while you're there? Make your own chocolate bar at The Cake Drip or create your own candle at The Candle Pour!

