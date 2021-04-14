Create your own chocolate bar at this Tampa dessert boutique

TAMPA, Fla. — You can never go wrong with chocolate, right?

The Cake Drip is a new sweet spot in Hyde Park Village. The DIY dessert boutique opened in March and offers unique in-studio experiences, as well as a self-serve kiosk if you want to take your tasty creations to go.

The decor is elegant and instagramable, with a flower wall and ball-pit bath tub that make great backdrops for photos. This is an ideal girls night out or date night spot here in Tampa.

For the in-studio experiences, you can opt for DIY cake decorating or the chocolate tasting flight.

The cake decorating experience comes with a 6-inch, three layer cake and lasts one hour. You can choose to replicate one of the studio's step-by-step designs or freestyle your own masterpiece. Work with fondant, frosting, sprinkles, candy and more! Price starts at $75 dollars for the experience plus a $15 studio fee per person.

Cake kits are also available to-go or for curbside pick up.

With the chocolate tasting flight, you get the chance to create your own chocolate bar. Here's how it works:



Select your base (milk, white or dark chocolate) and choose your ingredients (40+ options) Pour your chocolate into the mold Layer your ingredients on top and smooth it together

While you wait for your bar to chill, enjoy a dessert board with cheesecake bites, chocolate spoons and strawberries. Then you'll receive a dessert box with marshmallows, cake pieces, and strawberries, plus chocolate and sprinkles to dip them in. Tastings are $55 per person or $86 per couple.

All in-studio experiences come with complimentary champagne, which usually comes with something fun on the rim or in the glass, like cotton candy, edible flowers, or sprinkles.

Owners Faronda and Steven Davis wanted to bring a new concept to Hyde Park Village.

"There's no other experience in Tampa like this," said Steven. "And from what we've learned, there's no experience anywhere—in Florida or further out—like The Cake Drip."

But this isn't the owners' first venture into the business world—they've owned and operated kids cooking schools for the last 13 years.

"We're entrepreneurs at heart, this is what we do," said Steven. "Our daughter just turned 18, so now she's apart of the team...it's been a lot of fun."

There is currently a second The Cake Drip location under construction in St. Petersburg off of Central Avenue; it will hopefully be open by June.

The Cake Drip is located at 1625 W Snow Circle, right behind Buddy Brew. The boutique is 21 and up after 6 p.m. and closed to in-studio experiences on Mondays. Reservations are highly recommended, and completely required after 6 p.m. To place an order online, click here.

