Things to do in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve weekend (December 30-January 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, December 30

Enchant Christmas

When: Now - January 1

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages 2 and under are free)

Info: The immersive experience is back this year and will again transform Tropicana Field into a Christmas wonderland. This year you’ll be transported to the ends of the earth by Santa’s Magic Timepiece. Stroll through lighted tunnels, travel to magical illuminated lands as you search for stars, find your way to our epic 100 foot tall Christmas tree, and look for special surprises along the way. Enchant also features ice skating, Christmas light maze, the Village full of holiday treats and shopping, live entertainment, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Saturday, December 31

2022 Reliaquest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 7th Avenue, Ybor City

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the new year in the eclectic neighborhood of Ybor City at the ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade. This festive event will feature floats and marching bands from around the country, as well as a pep rally with college marching bands and cheerleaders. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs along 7th Avenue. Best of all, this event is free to attend. Be sure to arrive early to get the best spot!

Arizona Coyotes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $80

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Arizona Coyotes at Amalie Arena on New Year's Eve at 5 p.m.

Armature Works at Midnight

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Armature Works, Tampa Riverwalk

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Ring in the new year at Armature Works’ 5th Annual New Year’s Eve party featuring bigger and better fireworks, multiple photo ops throughout property, pop-up bars and more. Festivities kick off at 8 p.m. and end with a NYE countdown followed by a dazzling fireworks display at midnight. Looking to enhance your NYE at Armature Works? Choose from one of our two NEW VIP experiences. Each experience airing a different vibe depending on what you’re in the mood for.

New Year's Eve at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

When: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Cost: Included with park admission

Info: We’re giving 2023 a wondrous welcome with bold fireworks, entertainment and more. Enjoy all the festive activities of Busch Gardens Christmas Town with millions of twinkling lights, holiday shows, specialty dining and fan-favorite thrill rides. Then, ring in the new year with a special fireworks show with a fantastic soundtrack sure to help you ring in the New Year with cheer.

New Year's Eve on St. Pete Pier

When: 8 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Ring in the New Year on the St Pete Pier with DJ’s, food trucks, bars, and the area’s biggest fireworks show by the City of St. Petersburg at midnight. Free and open to the public, no tickets necessary.

Sunday, January 1

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start around $120

Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

