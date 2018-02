Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo has revealed the name of their baby orangutan.

The zoo posted the news in a Facebook LIVE on Wednesday morning.

The female Bornean Orangutan is named "Dira." The orangutans revealed the news by unwrapping a pole in their habitat that had the baby's name painted on it. Watch the video below:

