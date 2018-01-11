Baby Bornean Orangutan born at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo

Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo announced a new addition on Thursday!

Bornean Orangutan, Dee Dee welcomed a bundle of joy on Saturday, January 6, 2018 and it's a girl. The new addition wasn't expected to arrive until late January. The zoo plans to announce a name soon.

Lowry Park Zoo shared the news on a Facebook Live broadcast on Thursday. In the video you can see Dee Dee showing off the baby but also hiding the little one from the crowd here and there.

Taste and See Tampa Bay got to visit Mom and baby on Thursday. Check out the Facebook LIVE below:

