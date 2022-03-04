Watch
Tampa's Adventure Island opens for the 2022 season Saturday

Adventure Island
Adventure Island opens for the season on March 5.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 04, 2022
Tampa's Adventure Island opens for the 2022 season Saturday.

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens, guests can make a splash at Adventure Island, opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, March 5.

With 30 acres of water-drenched fun in the sun to explore, Adventure Island offers the ultimate combination of high-speed thrills and tropical, tranquil surroundings for guests of all ages. The park is home to exciting slides, ranging from family-friendly raft adventures to high-speed body slides.

A fun-filled tropical atmosphere awaits, with adventurous water slides including Solar Vortex, Vanish Point™, Caribbean Corkscrew® and Colossal Curl™, cascading waterfalls, a 17,000-square-foot wave pool, children’s water playground called Fabian’s Funport® and other family attractions. Guests can dig their toes into the sand or relax in lounge chairs or a private cabana.

RELATED: Tampa's Adventure Island water park getting a makeover with 2 new family slides

The park is racing into 2022 with the addition of two new attractions; Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, which will open later this spring

For park hours and ticket offers, click here.

