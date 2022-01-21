Tampa's Adventure Island water park getting a makeover with two new family slides

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's favorite water park is getting a slick midlife makeover.

Adventure Island, the 42-year-old sister park of big brother Busch Gardens across the street, will welcome back guests in March with a whole new vibe.

There will be a bold new party-atmosphere entrance, plus a lush beach lounge and retreat with an enhanced getaway feel.

And for the biggest tallest news: sometime in the "spring," not one but two new water slides will open.

Wahoo Remix will tweak the old Wahoo Run family slide with a new inside-the-tube light show and thumping sound system.

And Rapid Racers will be a state-of-the-art dueling tubes thriller where families can race — and watch each other — speed down almost 600 feet of slide, complete with dual spin saucers.

