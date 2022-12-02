Spend a well-deserved night out at the Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.—Looking for a fun night out? Well the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa offers much more than just gambling. Get a drink, grab a bite and enjoy a wide range of entertainment at the many venues and lounges at the Hard Rock!

Bars and Lounges

From L Bar to the Pool Bar & Grill, there are plenty of options for enjoying a cocktail with some friends. Many of the lounges offer TVs so you can tune in to your favorite sports as well as live entertainment to complete the experience

Center Bar, located at the heart of the casino floor, offers 17 slot machines lining the bar surface and Hard Rock memorabilia featuring notable music icons such as Beyoncé, David Bowie, Alicia Keys and Dean Martin.

Dining Options

Whether you're looking for a quick bite, casual dining or an upscale experience, the Hard Rock offers 12 unique options. The restaurants deliver delicious flavors and the finest ingredients infused into every dish, which are created on-site daily with a flair to satisfy your vast cravings.

If you're looking for a great date night spot, Cipresso offers an Italian-American fare menu featuring handmade pasta, pizza, and specialty dishes, along with an intimate ambiance and an extensive wine list.

Entertainment

There are many venues throughout the casino to enjoy live music, most popular of which is the Hard Rock Event Center. This 1,500-seat space has been the stage for various musical acts, comedians, athletes and performers since it opened in 2019, such as Demi Lovato, Keith Urban, Alicia Keys, and Limp Bizkit.

The Hard Rock also hosts lively pool parties featuring entertainment by Snoop Dog, Zedd and many others.

Here's a list of some upcoming shows happening at the Hard Rock:



Alesso on Sunday, December 4

George Lopez on Thursday, December 15

Alter Bridge on Wednesday, January 25

Kevin James on Wednesday, February 8

Rod Stewart on Thursday, February 16

Gladys Knight on Tuesday, February 21

KC and The Sunshine Band on Thursday, February 23

Iliza Shlesinger on Thursday, March 16

Michael Bolton on Thursday, March 23

Marlon Wayans on Thursday, May 4

RELATED | Get pampered like a VIP at Rock Spa & Salon at Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa

Sweet Treats

You can't end a night out without a little dessert!

Stop by Constant Grind for some house-made gelato, pastries and artisanal chocolates, plus coffee and espresso specialty drinks.

Aubi & Ramsa offers boozy ice cream for those over 21. There are a variety of flavors infused with premium spirits to suit any taste including champagne, wine, bourbon, rum and more.

Sugar Factory sells over-the-top milkshakes, with a vibrant atmosphere and an enticing floor-to-ceiling candy wall.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is located at 5223 Orient Road. If you want to keep the fun going throughout the weekend, you can book your stay at their AAA Four Diamond Rated hotel.

