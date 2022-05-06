Watch
Get pampered like a VIP at Rock Spa & Salon at Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa

Posted at 11:22 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 11:22:40-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Rock Spa & Salon at Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa offers a wide array of services that are sure to help you kick back and relax.

The 26,000-square-foot spa features 13 treatment rooms, two VIP suites, a fitness center, a hair and nail salon, and a barbershop. Once you book an appointment, you have access to all of the spa amenities for the entire day, including a hot tub, salt sauna and steam room in both locker rooms and a co-ed aqua lounge.

Treatments include:

  • Massages (prenatal, hot stone, deep tissue, etc)
  • Manicures
  • Pedicures
  • Microblading
  • Bridal hair and makeup
  • Body Wraps
  • Body Scrubs
  • Facials (oxygen facial, hyrdafacial, etc)

Find a full list of services and pricing here.

Seminole Hard Rock is located at 5223 Orient Road. The spa is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the salon and barbershop are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You do not need to be a guest at the Hard Rock Hotel to visit the spa—their services are open to the public.

