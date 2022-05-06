Get pampered like a VIP at Rock Spa & Salon at Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Rock Spa & Salon at Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa offers a wide array of services that are sure to help you kick back and relax.

The 26,000-square-foot spa features 13 treatment rooms, two VIP suites, a fitness center, a hair and nail salon, and a barbershop. Once you book an appointment, you have access to all of the spa amenities for the entire day, including a hot tub, salt sauna and steam room in both locker rooms and a co-ed aqua lounge.

Treatments include:



Massages (prenatal, hot stone, deep tissue, etc)

Manicures

Pedicures

Microblading

Bridal hair and makeup

Body Wraps

Body Scrubs

Facials (oxygen facial, hyrdafacial, etc)

Find a full list of services and pricing here.

Seminole Hard Rock is located at 5223 Orient Road. The spa is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the salon and barbershop are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You do not need to be a guest at the Hard Rock Hotel to visit the spa—their services are open to the public.

