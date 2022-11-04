Red Mesa's newest concept, Quatro, is open in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Quatro is a new food truck in Downtown St. Pete that serves up classic Americana cuisine with a St. Pete spin.

This is Red Mesa Restaurant Group's fourth dining concept (thus the name "Quatro"). The food truck is located in the Edge District between Red Mesa Mercado and Green Bench Brewing Company.

RELATED | Check out Mexican and Southwestern cuisine at Red Mesa's 3 unique restaurants in St. Pete

Quatro, formerly known as Red Mesa Quatro, was born from the brainchild of partners Pete Veytia and Chef Chris Fernandez. It started as a ghost kitchen at Red Mesa Cantina when the pandemic hit in 2020.

Try their cheeseburger with chipotle mayo and spicy house-made pickles or their take on a shrimp roll served on a hot dog bun. You will also find chicken tenders, mac & cheese, pretzel sticks and queso fries on their menu. You can even bring your food next door to Green Bench so you can enjoy your meal along with an ice cold beer.

You can stop by Quatro on the weekends at the following times:

